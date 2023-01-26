It’s a top 4 snowy winter in North Platte, but drought progress lagging

North Platte’s all-time single-day record snowfall Jan. 18 wasn’t enough to peel away the next layer from Lincoln County’s ongoing drought.

But that 13.9-inch snowfall has propelled the city’s running total since Nov. 1 to No. 4 in the city’s recorded weather history as of Wednesday.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map issued Thursday showed no change in Lincoln County’s official levels of drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Just over 58% of the county remains in “extreme drought,” the second-worst of five categories on the map, based on weekly information as of 6 a.m. CT Tuesday.

That band continues to cover North Platte and most of the county’s western half. The rest of Lincoln County is in “severe drought,” the middle of the five categories.

Thursday’s map did reflect a slight statewide improvement, with Nebraska’s combined “extreme drought” and “exceptional drought” percentage falling from 45.2% to 45.1%. The percentage in the latter category — the map’s worst — nudged lower, from 9.98% to 9.97%.

The UNL drought center posts the weekly map prepared by the National Centers for Environmental Information at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Visit drought.unl.edu/monitoring to view it.

Snow fell steadily on North Platte between about 1 a.m. and 11 p.m. CT Jan. 18, toppling the 12.6-inch single-day record set in 1894 and tied in 1909 in records stored by UNL’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

The majority of Lincoln County had been in “exceptional drought” for three months before 0.73 inches of rain and wet snow Dec. 29 and a combined 7.9 inches of snow Jan. 2-3.

That wiped out the county’s dark red blotch representing the worst level of drought on the Drought Monitor map of Jan. 5. Drought conditions in the county were unchanged in the Jan. 12 version.

Although the Jan. 18 snow wasn’t enough on its own to lift Lincoln County into less serious categories, it did raise North Platte’s total snowfall since Nov. 1 to its highest level in 48 years.

The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field has recorded 28.7 inches of snow between Nov. 1 and Wednesday.

That’s the most for the period since 29.2 inches in 1975-76, a total that includes the 11.9-inch New Year’s Day 1976 snowfall that had been North Platte’s single-day January record.

The city had 34.5 inches of snow between Nov. 1, 1948, and Jan. 25, 1949, for that period’s all-time record. An even 33 inches fell in 1909-10 for the runner-up spot in snowfall records dating to 1893.

North Platte has recorded 1.8 inches of precipitation for January, including 0.02 inches from a light snowfall at the airport between 1 and 5 a.m. Thursday.

That total also ranks fourth on the city’s all-time January chart, after 2.33 inches in 1879 (before snowfall totals were kept locally), 2.19 inches in the month of the Jan. 2-5 Blizzard of 1949 and 1.84 inches in 1944.

Eastern Cherry County, including Valentine, is in a winter storm watch from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. Between 4 to 7 inches of new snow could fall in the already snowpacked county, with winds of up to 35 mph blowing it about.

North Platte also could add to its January snow total before the month ends, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

After a 20% chance of snow Thursday evening, skies are expected to be partly sunny Friday. The high will be in the upper 30s, accompanied by west winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Chances of snow re-enter the forecast Friday night, lasting through Tuesday and peaking at 30% Saturday afternoon and 40% Saturday night and Sunday.

Temperatures will turn sharply colder, with Saturday’s high in the mid-20s but in the high single digits Sunday and Monday. Lows Saturday through Tuesday will range from 2 to 6 below zero.

Highs should rebound to the upper teens Tuesday and the lower 20s Wednesday on the eve of Groundhog Day, the weather service said.