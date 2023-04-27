Thursday’s one-vote failure of an anti-abortion “fetal heartbeat” bill likely will reverberate through the rest of the 2023 Legislature and beyond, state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said Thursday.

“I don’t think any of us really saw this coming, necessarily,” the District 42 lawmaker said of the 32-15 vote, one shy of the 33 needed, in favor of breaking a second-round filibuster of Legislative Bill 626.

Jacobson and western Nebraska’s other four senators — Tom Brewer of Gordon, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Brian Hardin of Gering and Teresa Ibach of Sumner — were among LB 626’s 30 cosponsors and again voted to move it forward Thursday.

But it was the 30th cosponsor, Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who doomed LB 626 by declining to vote on Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht’s motion to cease debate on her bill to generally ban abortions when an ultrasound detects a fetal heartbeat.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who voted against first-round approval April 12, also declined to vote Thursday on the “cloture” motion to cease debate. Speaker John Arch of La Vista said afterward that LB 626 won’t return to the floor this session.

Riepe, a registered Republican, had introduced an amendment before first-round debate to rewrite the bill to ban abortions after 12 weeks’ gestation instead of at roughly six weeks under Albrecht’s bill. Current law forbids abortions after 20 weeks.

But Jacobson noted that Riepe, who joined the first-round votes to break an eight-hour filibuster and advance LB 626, had said he would continue to support Albrecht’s bill regardless of whether his amendment succeeded.

“We knew Riepe was on the fence,” he said. But “I asked Riepe Tuesday morning if he was going to be on board to be with us if his amendment didn’t pass, and he said, ‘I’m not saying.’”

Riepe introduced a revised version of his 12-week amendment before second-round debate started Thursday. It was still pending when Albrecht moved to end debate so the bill could move to its third and final round.

Many of LB 626’s supporters left the State Capitol for a four-day recess angry with the outcome and with Riepe, Jacobson said.

“Why would you say ‘I’ll vote for the clean bill either way’?” he said. That “effectively gave us permission to vote against his amendment.”

Jacobson predicted a rough legislative road ahead for Riepe, who previously served in the Legislature and was made chairman of the Business and Labor Committee upon his return in January.

“Everyone understands the ramifications of all their votes,” he said. “If you are expected to vote yes (and) committed to vote yes and you don’t vote yes, it can affect how people vote on your other bills.”

Jacobson also noted that Wayne, who represents the Florence area in far northeast Omaha, was the next-to-last of the 49 senators called upon on the roll-call vote to break the filibuster.

“He thought about it and thought about it, and literally the place just stopped and he was silent,” Jacobson said. “He finally said, ‘Not voting.’”

Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, the Unicameral’s presiding officer, paused before announcing the final vote in case Riepe wanted to change his vote.

Riepe “just stayed sitting there,” Jacobson said. “The fact that he’s a cosponsor on the bill and wouldn’t give us a cloture vote is just unbelievable to me.”

LB 626 might have one last chance this session, he added, should Riepe ask that the cloture motion to be reconsidered. Gov. Jim Pillen, who supports the fetal heartbeat bill, publicly urged Riepe to do just that after Thursday’s vote.

“But there’s no reason to reconsider if he’s not going to change his vote,” Jacobson said.

“This could have some major ramifications for (votes) the remainder of the session and the rest of the (two-year) biennium, because there are some people who are extremely upset.”

Jacobson, who spoke emotionally during first-round debate of the death of his prematurely born son, John, said he would support any measure that rules out abortions sooner than 20 weeks.

“I’d support 12 weeks if I can’t get six weeks,” he said. But LB 626 “answered all the objections (opponents) made a year ago.

“As I said on the floor, the goalposts continue to get moved, and nothing is ever enough.”