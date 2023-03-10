Next week’s next-to-last four-day round of 2023 Unicameral public hearings includes state Sen. Mike Jacobson’s bill to allow all-new horse track-casino combinations in western Nebraska sooner than 2025.
Legislative Bill 148 will lead off the General Affairs Committee’s Monday hearing schedule at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1510 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.
As with all Unicameral hearings, interested residents statewide can watch the LB 148 hearing live by clicking the Nebraska Public Media icon on the Legislature’s website (nebraskalegislature.gov).
Most of the major bills of regional interest by western Nebraska senators have already received their hearings. The final mandatory hearings for 2023 bills will be held March 24.
LB 148 would partially override an effective moratorium senators imposed in 2022 on all-new “racinos” until socioeconomic and market impact studies are completed as Nebraska’s six existing horse tracks add casinos.
Jacobson’s bill would delay the studies’ deadline from 2025 to 2030 and allow the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to license racinos west of the 100th meridian of longitude.
That would give hope to backers of horse track-casino proposals for North Platte, Ogallala, Gering and Kimball that were made before last year’s moratorium. Nebraska voters authorized casinos at horse tracks in 2020.
A separate bill (LB 311) by General Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. John Lowe of Kearney would delay the required studies until 2029 but maintain the moratorium on new racinos.
Development of casinos is proceeding at various rates at Nebraska’s current horse tracks at Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus and South Sioux City. Temporary casinos have opened at Lincoln Racecourse and Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
Brian Becker of Hastings, who has operated an annual one-day quarter horse meet there, proposed racinos in North Platte and Gering in 2021 as he pursued adding a casino to his Hastings racing operation.
Becker has since parted ways with Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma affiliate that would have developed the casinos in all three cities.
Another Chickasaw tribal affiliate has purchased North Platte’s proposed racino site between the city’s two Interstate 80 exits. A two-year city conditional use permit that Becker narrowly won in August 2021 expires later this year.
Becker, who is building an all-new horse track-casino complex in north Hastings, won renewed support for his Gering racino plan last month from the Gering City Council and Scotts Bluff County Board.
Ogallala leaders originally backed a racino plan by Minnesota-based Canterbury Park but since have switched their support to a partnership with Fonner Park.
The Keith County seat’s would-be racino, if approved, would be built in the southwest quadrant of Ogallala’s I-80 interchange.
Canterbury Park also floated a racino at Kimball’s I-80 exit in 2021. The Racing and Gaming Commission received Becker’s North Platte and Gering horse-track license applications that year but have not received formal applications for the other two western Nebraska cities.