Jacobson, Brewer offer bill to help rebuild burned-down Halsey 4-H Camp

State Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Tom Brewer of Gordon have co-sponsored a bill to steer $30 million in state help toward rebuilding the incinerated Nebraska 4-H Camp in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Legislative Bill 281, introduced Wednesday, resembles the original 2021 legislation that enabled Lincoln County leaders to win $30 million in state matching funds to develop an industrial rail park outside Hershey.

Jacobson, whose District 42 now includes the Thomas County part of the hand-planted Sandhills forest, is lead sponsor of LB 281. Brewer’s District 43 included all the forest before a 2021 redistricting bill and still includes the Blaine County portion.

The Oct. 2-10 Bovee Fire burned nearly 19,000 acres on both sides of Nebraska Highway 2 west of Halsey. The 1959 4-H camp was wiped out by the flames, which also consumed one-fourth of the hand-planted forest and gutted its iconic lookout tower.

LB 281 would set aside $50 million for “any qualifying nonprofit organization” for “building or renovating youth outdoor education camp facilities.” Such a group would have to cover at least 25% of the cost “in private or other money.”

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development would handle the grant process, as it does with the rail-park aid that senators unanimously approved in 2021 and modified in 2022.

Like the rail-park program, LB 281 says no successful applicant can receive more than $30 million. The $50 million overall pot also matches the original appropriation for rail parks before senators added more last year.

DED, the Jacobson-Brewer bill adds, “shall give preference to any applicant that intends to use the grant to rebuild a youth outdoor education camp facility that was damaged due to a natural or manmade disaster.”

That’s the language, Jacobson said Wednesday, that would give reconstruction of the Halsey camp a leg up for state help without violating the Nebraska Constitution’s ban on “special legislation” benefiting just one entity.

“The way you avoid ‘special legislation’ is to write it broad enough that it doesn’t limit others from qualifying,” he said. “But you can set the parameters tight enough so certain communities could qualify.”

A $30 million cap per recipient would leave about 40% of the $50 million pot for other nonprofits that operate youth camps, Jacobson said. He mentioned Easterseals Nebraska as one such group.

Jacobson said he might seek to amend LB 281 later to allow the Halsey camp to serve more than just youths.

“I think we need more than just a residential camp,” he said. “I’d like to see it develop like the Lied Lodge,” the Nebraska City restaurant and hotel at that city’s nonprofit Arbor Day Farm.

Among other recently introduced bills potentially affecting western Nebraska:

A bill introduced by Brewer Tuesday (LB 253) would expand the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center by adding a second campus at Scottsbluff. Senators have talked in recent sessions about the need to grow or renovate the Grand Island center, which trains and certifies many of the state’s law enforcement officers.

Jacobson and Brewer are among five co-sponsors of Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz’s LB 234, which would require Nebraska’s railroads to annually report complaints about and locations of blocked railroad crossings to the state Public Service Commission. “It’s an ongoing frustration” and a safety issue, said Jacobson, who has introduced LB 31 to require train crews of at least two people.