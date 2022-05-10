Jacobson, Bruns advance in Legislative District 42 race

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns and 11-week state Sen. Mike Jacobson will square off to represent the expanded Legislative District 42 for the next four years.

Primary voters Tuesday advanced both men in the recently enlarged district, eliminating Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell.

Unofficial returns in the six-county district late Tuesday showed Bruns with about a 150-vote lead over Jacobson, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

Bruns had about 45.4% of the total vote to Jacobson’s 43.8%. Fourtner received about 10.8% across the district.

In neighboring District 44, Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner led Grant City Superintendent Edward Dunn by a 3-to-1 margin in unofficial returns compiled by Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office.

Both already were guaranteed to advance to the general election, rendering Tuesday’s primary a dress rehearsal in the contest to succeed term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

The three-way District 42 race was the primary’s highest-profile local contest in Lincoln County, where 8,033 voters cast ballots early or in person in final unofficial returns.

That amounted to a 33.8% turnout, based on the county’s primary total of 23,760 registered voters.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said results won’t be official until the county’s canvassing board meets Thursday and rules on 36 “provisional ballots” cast by voters who changed addresses without updating their registrations.

The polling process went smoothly all day, Rossell said late Tuesday, but “I was personally disappointed in the turnout. I was hoping for 5% or 10% more, because we had some races on the local ballot that were important.”

In brief comments Tuesday night, Jacobson and Bruns thanked their supporters while acknowledging a tight general election race looms this fall.

“It’s a narrow margin,” Bruns said. “We’ve worked hard over the past 10 months preparing for this, and there’s a lot of work left to do and some distance still to go. ...

“I’m feeling really good right now, to be frank. This is due to a lot of support and faith and confidence in me.”

Jacobson said he expected a tight finish Tuesday. Bruns “has been in the race for 10 months and has been out door-knocking and gotten some local endorsements,” he said.

Because he was appointed to the Legislature in midsession, “I spent my time at the Legislature and had little ability to really run a race. ... Now I’ve got the opportunity to meet more people and make my case.”

Fourtner did not return messages from The Telegraph Tuesday night.

A Unicameral redistricting bill passed last fall after the 2020 census added Hooker, Logan, McPherson and Thomas counties and three-fourths of Perkins County to Lincoln County in District 42.

District 44 also was reoriented by the 2020 redistricting bill to run southwest to northeast, stretching from Dundy County to Dawson County.

County-by-county District 42 results on the Secretary of State’s Office website showed Jacobson leading the way in Lincoln, Hooker and Perkins counties, with Bruns on top in the other three Sandhills counties.

Bruns, Fourtner and now-retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea all declared their District 42 candidacies before lawmakers added the four Sandhills counties and northern and eastern Perkins County in a special session.

They expected a three-way “open seat” contest to succeed Groene, who was term-limited when he started his eighth and final legislative session in January.

That changed when Groene resigned Feb. 21, leaving 10½ months of his last term to be served out.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Jacobson two days later, securing his commitment to run for a full term. If elected in November, he also could seek re-election in 2026 under state term-limits laws.

Ricketts’ appointment led McNea, a longtime Jacobson friend, to withdraw from the District 42 race by the March 1 filing deadline.

Jacobson, the 68-year-old founder, president and CEO of North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank, led pre-primary campaign fundraising with $124,004 through April 25 despite his limited time in the race.

Bruns, 36, in his second year as District 4 county commissioner, had raised $85,302 by that date since announcing his Unicameral candidacy. The rural North Platte rancher and Farm Bureau Financial Services agent is the County Board’s 2022 chairman.

Fourtner, 45, hadn’t raised or spent the minimum $5,000 requiring her to file a report with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. She is a self-employed provider of services for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

