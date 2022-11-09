Jacobson, Bruns close ranks for NP, region as District 42 race ends

The morning after competing down to the wire, state Sen. Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns walked into a joint press conference and said they’ll work to improve North Platte, Lincoln County and Legislative District 42 together.

Even with both candidates in the same party, it was a striking gesture after a hard-fought general election.

But it’s far more important to keep building on local economic momentum, the two North Platte Republicans said Wednesday after Jacobson’s 373-vote victory over Bruns for a full four-year Unicameral term.

“It was a long campaign. There were strong supporters on both sides,” Jacobson said at his NebraskaLand Bank headquarters in North Platte.

“The universal thing is that we care about Lincoln County, we care about District 42, we care about rural Nebraska. And we feel like it’s imperative that the two of us work together as we move forward. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

“I appreciate the work that he’s done over this past half year serving in the Legislature,” said Bruns, the Lincoln County Board chairman, who will remain District 4 commissioner.

He thanked his supporters and singled out his wife, Ashley, and their children “for the great support they’ve provided” since he announced for the District 42 race in July 2021.

“But this is the time to move forward,” Bruns said. “Mike and I are not interested in looking in the rear-view mirror. … We have fantastic momentum that we need to absolutely harness, take advantage of and continue as we continue to grow Lincoln County and all of west central Nebraska.”

Final unofficial returns from the expanded District 42 showed Jacobson with 6,846 votes and Bruns with 6,473, a margin of 51.4% to 48.6%.

A 2021 redistricting law added Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and most of Perkins counties to the district. In those five counties, Tuesday’s combined result was a virtual tie: Jacobson 794, Bruns 793.

Wednesday’s joint appearance, they said, grew from Bruns texting and then calling Jacobson to concede the race and congratulate him after final results were posted about 12:23 a.m. Wednesday.

“Shortly after that, I got a text from Chris asking me if I was still awake. And I said yes,” Jacobson said.

As they talked, they decided to answer reporters’ post-election questions together. Jacobson said he and Bruns have talked often — both publicly and privately — since Gov. Pete Ricketts chose Jacobson Feb. 23 to finish former Sen. Mike Groene’s last term.

“I think it goes without saying that it was common throughout the campaign that people kept trying to figure out, ‘How are you guys different?’” he said. “And quite frankly, philosophically, I don’t think we’re much different at all.”

“It was a close race, but I think we’re setting the standard here for how the state of Nebraska should operate,” Bruns said. “I think that we can set an example here locally for how our country should operate. At the end of the day, we’re neighbors. We’re citizens that have common interests.”

Bruns said he’ll continue to testify at hearings on legislative bills and will keep working on the County Board’s efforts to facilitate the industrial rail park taking shape just outside Hershey.

Bruns has taken a key role in the quest to make the park an “inland port authority,” with the ability to handle goods involved in international trade but aren’t near coastal seaports.

“You know, the dynamic on the County Board — it’s a good dynamic,” he said. “We have strong relationships, me and my colleagues. … As Mike said, we have a lot of really good things started here locally. And I’m intent on making sure we get them finished and that we start new things.”

Jacobson said he’s ready to take on issues Bruns planned to turn into legislative bills if he won the election.

That includes a fresh attempt to require two-person minimum crews on trains, which other senators have sought without success. Bruns had promised to make the issue his first priority bill.

If a fresh “two-man crew” bill won’t be offered by another senator, he’ll offer it himself, Jacobson said. He wants to be assigned to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee as well as the tax-writing Revenue Committee.

Federal mandates maintaining two-person crews are in place for another couple of years, he said. But “we need to get this teed up and understand that we’re serious about it. This is critically important from a safety standpoint.”

Jacobson somewhat parted ways with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen’s call to award all state school aid on a per-student basis. The current formula sends North Platte some $10 million a year in “equalization aid” to help educate low-income students and students for whom English isn’t their first language.

Groene and Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan offered a plan in 2019-20 to restore per-student “foundation aid” while maintaining equalization aid. It stalled when Ricketts objected to their plan, which would have adjusted sales taxes and eliminated some sales-tax exemptions.

Though rural schools would gain more aid under Pillen’s plan, North Platte’s schools would lose aid and have to raise property taxes, Jacobson said.

“At the end of the day, in order to make that work, you’re going to have to find additional funding,” he said. “If I’ve heard anything loud and clear, it’s that property taxes are too high.”

Jacobson said he’s working on additional tweaks to Groene’s 2020 microTIF program. He’ll seek to steer more federal COVID-19 aid toward western Nebraska and push for more funding to complete the 1894 Perkins County Canal, he added.

Nebraska didn’t get the 120 cubic feet per second in South Platte River water during this drought year the 1923 South Platte River Compact tells Colorado to deliver during the summer months, he said.

“This is critically important,” he said. In Perkins County and southern Lincoln County, “look at the dryland crops. They were practically nonexistent this year.”