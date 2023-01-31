Jacobson confident microTIF, mayoral vote bills will advance to floor

A proposed second set of tweaks to Nebraska’s North Platte-born “microTIF” program promises to set loose its potential to revitalize older neighborhoods, state Sen. Mike Jacobson told a legislative committee Tuesday.

Urban Affairs Committee members heard public-hearing testimony on Jacobson’s Legislative Bill 98, which would further refine the specialized tax-refund program authored by former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene in 2020.

The committee also took testimony on another Jacobson bill, LB 33, which would clarify when mayors in most first- and second-class cities can vote on matters before their city councils.

That bill was inspired in part by a Nov. 15 North Platte City Council meeting at which three council absences temporarily stalled adoption of the ordinance imposing a half-cent sales tax increase voters approved a week earlier.

No one testified against either bill Tuesday, which Jacobson said raises the odds that both LB 33 and LB 98 can win quick final approval this session.

“I’m assuming that I’ll get a favorable vote,” he told The Telegraph afterward.

Jacobson said bills unanimously advanced by committees can qualify for senators’ “consent calendar,” which allows votes on noncontroversial bills needing little to no work after 15 minutes of floor debate.

“We’re early enough” in the session for senators to move quickly, he said. Once the session’s controversial bills reach the floor, “heavy filibusters” are all but certain to eat up time.

Following are details on both hearings:

LB 98 (microTIF)

MicroTIF, passed by the Legislature on a rare 49-0 vote in August 2020, enables property tax refunds tied to increases in taxable values when an owner renovates or replaces an individual home or commercial building at least 60 years old.

Revisions that senators approved 46-1 last April included extending microTIF to vacant lots that have been platted and inside city limits for at least 60 years. The law applies outside Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties.

Jacobson, Groene’s District 42 successor and a former 24-year North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority chairman, said LB 98 seeks to make microTIF function as intended without being overly burdensome on local officials.

Given statewide housing shortages of all types and the prevalence of aging homes in North Platte and rural Nebraska, microTIF can be vital in renewing older communities, he said.

“If we’re going to get older homes rehabilitated, this is the program that’s going to make that happen,” Jacobson told the committee.

LB 98 would direct all of microTIF’s property tax refunds to the property owner who renovates or builds anew on an older property — even if he or she sells it before the program’s 15-year maximum time period runs out.

A subsequent buyer would get any unpaid refunds as microTIF now stands. But Jacobson and other testifiers said that doesn’t let property owners use the promised refunds as collateral if they borrow money for the project, as larger developers can do with “regular” tax increment financing.

“If you go in and do a major remodel and you apply for microTIF, you have no way to monetize that money to use it up front like you would probably do with (regular) TIF, because you don’t have the repayment stream coming to you unless you hold the house or hold that property for 15 years,” Jacobson said.

Another set of tweaks would let city councils or village boards rescind authorization of microTIF, limit the number of microTIF projects approved each year and reject an application if it doesn’t meet the program’s legal requirements or conflicts with its comprehensive development plan.

The 2020 law, which charges eligible owners only a $50 filing fee, now mandates approval by a city council or village board if an application meets microTIF’s standards.

Jacobson said some interested towns want to be able to control how often microTIF is used and avoid having their limited staffs overwhelmed by a rush of applications.

Finally, LB 98 would further clarify that communities could study a broad area for “regular” TIF eligibility — a process requiring public hearings — but subsequently declare as little as a single lot “substandard and blighted” without repeated hearings on each TIF or microTIF application in that area.

The law’s 2022 revision had that goal in mind for microTIF projects, but legal experts said it remained too vague, Jacobson said.

Christy Abraham, legal counsel for the League of Nebraska Municipalities, said Norfolk, North Platte, Tilden and Beatrice are the only cities to have authorized microTIF.

North Platte City Council members received and approved applications for three microTIF properties in 2022, the first since they authorized the Groene-authored program the previous year.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., told the committee he’s received microTIF inquiries from people wanting to redo upper-floor apartments in downtown business buildings in addition to those wanting to renovate older homes.

“I can tell you I’ve been personally contacted by well over 40 different people who are really excited about this,” he said.

Person also represented North Platte’s city government, Mayor Brandon Kelliher and the Nebraska Economic Development Association’s legislative council at the hearing.

LB 33 (mayoral votes)

Jacobson told committee members that LB 33 clarifies that mayors in first- or second-class cities could vote:

To break a tie on most matters before the council when all members are present and voting. In North Platte, that typically would be when the eight-member council splits 4-4. Mayors could not vote when state law requires a supermajority for approval.

To provide a deciding vote when a matter requires a majority of all elected council members — five in North Platte’s case — but one or more members are absent or abstain or seats are temporarily vacant due to resignation or death.

To provide a deciding vote if a council quorum for doing business is present but a vote falls short of a majority based on that quorum. North Platte’s council needs at least five members for a quorum.

The latter situation occurred in North Platte Nov. 15 when one council member was traveling and two others were absent due to illness. That left five to do business.

Those five split 3-2 — one short of a four-member majority needed that night — in favor of first-round approval of the mandated ordinance to implement the sales-tax increase voters approved Nov. 8. They agreed by nearly a 2-to-1 margin to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

Kelliher then voted “yes” based on advice from City Attorney Bill Troshynski. But after Troshynski reconsidered the issue, the council started over at an already scheduled Nov. 16 special meeting. The ordinance won final approval at another special session Nov. 17.

Abraham favored LB 33 on behalf of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, saying its staff regularly fields calls from member cities confused about when mayors can vote.

“This is probably the No. 1 issue that we get calls about,” she said.

The current law’s vagueness regularly bedevils both South Sioux City’s eight-member council and the four-member council in smaller Dakota City, said John Hines, assistant city attorney for both northeast Nebraska cities.

In Dakota City, a second-class city, routine business can be delayed if a council member is absent, the others split 2-1 and the matter requires a three-member majority to settle, Hines said.

LB 33 wouldn’t cover village boards or the cities of Omaha and Lincoln. It also wouldn’t apply to cities with a council-manager form of government, in which voters elect five council members and members choose one of their number as president and de facto mayor.