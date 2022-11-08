Jacobson edges Bruns for full 4-year term as District 42 state senator

Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson was elected to the Legislature in his own right Tuesday, beating Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns by 373 votes in unofficial returns.

His victory capped a 17-month race that changed last winter with the Feb. 23 resignation of term-limited Sen. Mike Groene and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointment of Jacobson to finish his term.

Jacobson, who trailed Bruns in the May 10 primary by 137 votes, won 6,846 votes to Bruns' 6,473 in final unofficial returns.

He received 51.4% of the vote both in Lincoln County and districtwide, with the two candidates roughly breaking even outside their home county. District 42 added four counties and most of a fifth for 2022 after legislative redistricting.

Tuesday’s election also confirmed farmer and businesswoman Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner as the next lawmaker from the expanded District 44.

Ibach, who was unopposed, will be sworn in along with Jacobson when the 108th Legislature convenes Jan. 4.

West central Nebraska’s other two senators, Tom Brewer of Gordon (District 43) and Steve Erdman of Bayard (District 47), each have two years left in their second and last terms. District 36, represented by outgoing Sen. Matt Williams, was moved to the Omaha metro area by redistricting.

Bruns, a 37-year-old insurance agent and small rancher, is a North Platte High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree from Omaha’s Creighton University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2003 to 2012.

Jacobson, 68, was chairman of the North Platte Airport Authority and the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority when appointed. The Clay County native, who still farms there, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and taught high school agriculture before turning to a banking career in 1980 in Hastings.

Bruns, retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea of North Platte and Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell all declared their candidacies to succeed Groene in the summer of 2021.

McNea, a longtime friend of Jacobson, withdrew from the race after Groene resigned and Ricketts appointed the NebraskaLand Bank founder, president and CEO. Fourtner finished third in the May primary and was eliminated.