featured top story

Jacobson leading Bruns as Unicameral’s District 42 race nears conclusion

Voters turn out to the polls on Tuesday

Adam Richardson, left, signs his name as he prepares to vote at the Methodist Church in North Platte on Tuesday afternoon. Poll workers Melissa Friedrich, right, Barb Jesse and Morris Turner and Dennis Fornander (not pictured) helped guide folks through the process of receiving their ballots.

 Job Vigil

State Sen. Mike Jacobson held a narrow lead over Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns late Tuesday for a full four-year term from the expanded Legislative District 42.

Tuesday’s election capped a 17-month race that changed last winter with the Feb. 23 resignation of term-limited Sen. Mike Groene and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointment of Jacobson to finish his term.

Jacobson, who trailed Bruns in the primary by 137 votes, had 51.6% of the vote to Bruns’ 48.4% in partial unofficial returns by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office as of about 11 p.m.

His district-wide percentage matched his percentage of Lincoln County’s District 42 vote at about that time. The district added four counties and most of a fifth for 2022 after legislative redistricting.

Tuesday’s election also confirmed farmer and businesswoman Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner as the next lawmaker from the expanded District 44.

Ibach, who was unopposed, and the District 42 winner will take their seats when the 108th Legislature convenes Jan. 4.

West central Nebraska’s other two senators, Tom Brewer of Gordon (District 43) and Steve Erdman of Bayard (District 47), each have two years left in their second and last terms. District 36, represented by outgoing Sen. Matt Williams, was moved to the Omaha metro area by redistricting.

Bruns, a 37-year-old insurance agent and small rancher, is a North Platte High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree from Omaha’s Creighton University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2003 to 2012.

Jacobson, 68, was chairman of the North Platte Airport Authority and the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority when appointed. The Clay County native, who still farms there, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and taught high school agriculture before turning to a banking career in 1980 in Hastings.

Bruns, retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea of North Platte and Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell all declared their candidacies to succeed Groene in the summer of 2021.

McNea, a longtime friend of Jacobson, withdrew from the race after Groene resigned and Ricketts appointed the NebraskaLand Bank founder, president and CEO. Fourtner finished third in the May primary and was eliminated.

Mike Jacobson

Jacobson

 Courtesy photo
Chris Bruns

Bruns
