Friday’s climactic Unicameral vote to tighten abortion restrictions and regulate transgender health care for minors capped an often emotional process for North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson.

He said after lawmakers’ 33-15 vote to pass Legislative Bill 574 that he believes the courts will uphold it, even though supporters had to combine the two hot-button issues to get it through.

“It was a long journey getting there,” said Jacobson, who at earlier stages of the 2023 session described his and his wife Julie’s struggles with pregnancy and the experience of losing their prematurely born son, John.

“I think in the end, I don’t think anyone was fully satisfied with the result. I’m sure there will be court challenges, which I feel confident will fail. There’s sufficient history out there showing this would pass muster in the courts.”

The District 42 senator referred to the 11th-hour melding of a general 12-week abortion ban into Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s transgender bill. An approximately six-week ban based on detection of a fetal heartbeat dramatically fell one vote short April 26 of breaking a second-round filibuster.

The result, after Tuesday’s 33-15 adoption of an amendment accomplishing the merger, was a measure somewhat milder than either the earlier abortion bill (LB 626) or Kauth’s original call in LB 574 for banning all forms of transgender health care for people younger than 19.

Instead, LB 574 will forbid only gender-alerting surgeries for minors and leave it to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to establish treatment protocols for more reversible therapies, including hormone treatments and puberty blockers.

Prolonged acrimony engulfed the Legislature after Kauth’s original bill reached the floor in February. Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who launched a near-total filibuster of Unicameral floor business in its wake, vowed after Friday’s vote to continue the blockade through the 2024 session.

Jacobson said that supporters of both LB 574 and the original abortion bill were left with few alternatives but to find ways around Cavanaugh’s tactics.

“How much damage would have been done to the institution (of the Legislature) if one state senator could have banned another state senator from introducing a bill or allowing the Legislature to consider it just because he or she didn’t like it?” he said.

Western Nebraska’s other four senators — Tom Brewer of Gordon, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Brian Hardin of Gering and Teresa Ibach of Sumner — voted with Jacobson in favor of LB 574’s passage. They also unanimously supported both its original version and the stalled LB 626 in earlier votes.

Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to sign the combined bill early next week. The tighter abortion ban will take effect immediately upon his signature, while LB 574’s transgender provisions won’t take effect until Oct. 1 to allow time for DHHS to develop the needed protocols.

Jacobson said “there’s some truth” to the contention that the bill’s tighter abortion ban practically kicks in at about 10 weeks after conception. Its 12-week language is based on “gestational age,” in which the clock starts ticking after a pregnant woman’s last menstrual cycle.

Like LB 626 before it, LB 574 allows doctors to perform abortions in cases of rape or incest and related procedures to cope with ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages and other situations where the lives of mother and child are at risk.

Jacobson invited Nebraskans to call up LB 574’s “final reading” version on the Unicameral website (nebraskalegislature.gov) and compare it with opponents’ rhetoric on both its abortion and transgender care aspects.

“There’s so much misinformation out there regarding this bill, and it was being spewed on the floor,” he said.

Jacobson addressed some of them during an impassioned floor speech, given as hundreds of protesters chanted loudly outside the chamber and before outbursts from the galleries led Speaker John Arch of LaVista — as he did during Tuesday’s debate — to order they be cleared.

“This bill is about protecting children … preborn children and those who are under the age of 19 who are interested in going through hormone treatments and puberty blockers without proper direction,” he told his colleagues.

“What it does ban is removal of breasts from young women under the age of 19. People say, ‘Well, should we stop breast augmentation?’ Well, I’d be fine with that. They’re minors.

“And yes, people say, ‘Well, you can’t compare it to underage drinking.’ Why can’t you? If a parent is buying alcohol for their underage child, they could be arrested for procuring alcohol for a minor.

“There are laws out there that protect underage children. That’s what we’re doing here. We’re not the bad guys. We’re trying to protect young children and young adults before the age of 19, and we’re trying to protect preborn children from being brutally murdered in the womb.”

Erdman, the only other western senator who spoke during Friday’s final debate, ended his speech with a minute of silence in memory of all those aborted since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that the same high court overturned last June.

A friend had spoken to him, Erdman said, “about putting a memorial up for those babies that have been aborted,” he said.

“I think it’s a great idea. We have a memorial for Vietnam (War) people, for World War II (and) I (service members), all of those. We have a marker for (the) unknown soldier. Memorial Day is coming up.”