Jake Hebbert's 'Beauty of the Impossible' exhibit to be on display at Prairie Arts Center in May

The “Beauty of the Impossible” exhibit showcases the talents of artist Jake Hebbert at the Prairie Arts Center this month.

Hebbert grew up on the Hebbert Charolais Ranch south of Hyannis. After graduating from high school, he started working in the bronze shop of William Davis, a renowned wildlife artist.

On Saturday, Hebbert’s bronze of Hadley Barrett was unveiled at the Wild West Arena.

“They had contacted me a long, long time ago after Hadley died,” Hebbert said. “Basically what I want to say about the Hadley project is I was 100% serious about making it as good as possible.”

The longtime voice of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Barrett died in 2017. Hebbert has been working on the bronze for several years.

“My favorite sculptor is Bernini. I like him better than Michelangelo,” Hebbert said. “I wanted to make the Hadley bronze so good that if you put it in a room full of Berninis, you wouldn’t say ‘that doesn’t belong here,’ you’d say that it’s of the same spirit.”

Although Hebbert said he isn’t going to be as good as Bernini, among the greatest of all time, he wanted to present his best effort on the project.

“I’m not halfway on this deal,” Hebbert said. “I’m OK with not being the best, I’m not OK with not trying for it and give it my all.”

He said the project was exciting to work on, and as he told family and friends about it, they would get excited as well.

“Their eyes would light up and they’d get excited and they’d tell me their stories about Hadley where back in the day he played at so-and-so’s prom with his band,” Hebbert said. “I remember him announcing and met him a few times.”

He didn’t know Barrett, but his family did.

“When my grandma was in Curtis, her roommate was dating Hadley for a little while,” Hebbert said. “I watched a lot of YouTube videos and the more I would watch him and how he would announce and how he treated people, I just got more excited about it that I was using my skills to honor somebody who deserved to be honored.”

Currently Hebbert is doing a graduate program at St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“I’ve just always been interested in art and then got more serious about it,” Hebbert said. “There was a guy that moved to Hyannis, William Davis, and he was a bronze sculptor.”

Hebbert worked for Davis from 2005 until 2010, when Davis died. Hebbert then returned to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to finish his bachelor’s degree.

He started working in bronze and then took a job in Los Angeles for a short time working in special effects at a place called Legacy Effects.

“I’ve been doing a bunch of artist residencies (since then),” Hebbert said. “I went down to the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts in Nebraska City.”

He also did residencies in Mississippi, Nevada, Japan and New Zealand.

“I’ve just been traveling around trying to make a serious go at this,” Hebbert said.

Another love is painting. He will have several of his works on display at the Prairie Arts Center, both paintings and bronze pieces. The show will be on display in the Erickson Gallery through the end of May.

“I mostly do representational, I’m interested in portraits and landscapes,” Hebbert said. “For the bronze, I’m interested in abstract as well as realism.”

He looks for beauty, he said, whether it’s in patterns or in the muscles of a horse or how the anatomy fits into the face.

“For me it’s all from the same place, all from interesting beauty,” Hebbert said. “I love it. It’s nice to set aside an hour or two and your only concern is what’s in front of you and how beautiful you can try to get it on the canvas.”

