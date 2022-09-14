James Taylor tribute performance Sunday

The North Platte Concert Association will be opening its 2022-23 season with a tribute concert to James Taylor at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Steve Leslie performs the music of Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter James Taylor in an authentic concert event.

His warm baritone, exceptional guitar technique and uncanny resemblance is truly a one-of-a-kind tribute to the American music icon. Joining Leslie on piano and keyboards is Nashville multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer, Kyle Tupper.

Attendance to the concert is by season membership only. Memberships are available at the Fox Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Season memberships are $60 for adults or $125 for a family of two adults/two students.

The Concert Association will be presenting four concerts throughout the 2022-23 season: How Sweet It Is, Sept. 18; Backtrack Vocals, Oct. 15; Forever Simon & Garfunkel, Feb. 28, 2023; and Beginnings-Chicago Tribute, May 11, 2023.

Membership for the North Platte Concert Association also includes reciprocity concerts in Cozad, McCook, Kearney, and Grand Island for a fee of generally $5 per concert.

For more information, call Amy Hasemeyer at 308-530-6070.