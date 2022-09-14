 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

James Taylor tribute performance Sunday

  • 0

The North Platte Concert Association will be opening its 2022-23 season with a tribute concert to James Taylor at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Steve Leslie performs the music of Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter James Taylor in an authentic concert event.

His warm baritone, exceptional guitar technique and uncanny resemblance is truly a one-of-a-kind tribute to the American music icon. Joining Leslie on piano and keyboards is Nashville multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer, Kyle Tupper.

Attendance to the concert is by season membership only. Memberships are available at the Fox Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Season memberships are $60 for adults or $125 for a family of two adults/two students.

The Concert Association will be presenting four concerts throughout the 2022-23 season: How Sweet It Is, Sept. 18; Backtrack Vocals, Oct. 15; Forever Simon & Garfunkel, Feb. 28, 2023; and Beginnings-Chicago Tribute, May 11, 2023.

People are also reading…

Membership for the North Platte Concert Association also includes reciprocity concerts in Cozad, McCook, Kearney, and Grand Island for a fee of generally $5 per concert.

For more information, call Amy Hasemeyer at 308-530-6070.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News