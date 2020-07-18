Janssen moves Chrysler operation to Halligan Drive

For the immediate future, one of Janssen Auto Group’s two North Platte automotive dealerships will share space with Iron Eagle Kubota near Interstate 80.
Janssen, which is in the process of buying the Kubota site at 1711 Halligan Drive, will open its Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram business for motor vehicle sales there Saturday morning, co-owner Dave Janssen said.
The Chrysler dealership’s service operation will open there Monday, he added, ultimately making use of both Kubota’s existing shop and a newly constructed building north of the showroom.
Relocation of the Chrysler operation will have no effect on Janssen’s Buick GMC dealership, which will remain at 2302 E. Fourth St., Dave Janssen said.
The Chrysler dealership’s hours will remain the same — 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays — as they were at its previous location at 3101 S. Jeffers St., he added.
“The main reason (for the move) was (that) we had outgrown the facility,” Dave Janssen said. “Our service department was undersized, and our display lot often ran out of parking. We also like the interstate frontage.”
He said Mark Luther, owner of Iron Eagle Kubota, contacted Janssen Auto Group about a year ago because he was looking to move the construction and agricultural equipment firm’s North Platte location.
Luther said he still plans to relocate, but “due to COVID-19 and a lot of delays, we are behind on where we’re going to put Kubota.”
He hopes to announce more about Kubota’s next step in the coming days, Luther added.
Iron Eagle Kubota will operate its office out of the Halligan dealership’s second floor, Dave Janssen said, with its equipment displayed on property Luther owns to the east and west.
Kubota’s existing shop will eventually become a quick-lube, tire and light maintenance garage for the Chrysler dealership, Dave Janssen said.
The new service building, which will handle Janssen’s heavier automotive repairs, began rising earlier this year in anticipation of the auto dealership’s relocation.
Chief Industries Inc. of Grand Island built the new garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.