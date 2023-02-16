It took a month, but the impact of North Platte’s record 13.9-inch snowfall Jan. 18 has finally yielded progress in reducing local drought conditions.

Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed 55.3% of Lincoln County’s land area in “extreme drought,” down from just over 58%. The rest is in “severe drought.”

Drought percentages for Nebraska showed a similar dip, with the state’s “extreme drought” area falling from 35.2% to 30.1%. Areas in the worst “exceptional drought” category remained steady at just under 10%.

The weekly national map shows conditions as of 6 a.m. CT Tuesday, the day before North Platte recorded its first measurable snow since Jan. 30.

The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field said 0.3 inches of snow fell Wednesday, which translates to 0.02 inches of moisture. Year-to-date precipitation stands at 1.89 inches.

Drought Monitor map author Rocky Bilotta of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last month that snowfall often has to melt before its full impact on drought conditions shows up in the map.

The airport has recorded 27.8 inches of snow for the “meteorological winter” period of December, January and February. The 2022-23 winter ranks eighth on North Platte’s all-time chart for that period with two weeks left.

Total snow since Nov. 1 stands at 30.4 inches, good for the No. 6 spot in city snowfall records dating to 1893.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures will prevail in North Platte through the President’s Day weekend, the weather service said.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s Friday through Sunday, warming to the lower 50s Monday. Lows will improve from the mid-teens Friday night to the mid-20s through Monday night.

North Platte’s next chances of snow will follow the holiday, with daily highs cooling to the upper 20s on George Washington’s actual birthday Feb. 22.