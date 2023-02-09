Even as January’s record North Platte snowfall continued to melt, drought conditions remained unchanged for a third week in Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Just over 58% of Lincoln County, covering most of the county’s western half, remained in “extreme drought” as of 6 a.m. CT Tuesday.

Eastern and northern areas of the county continued in “severe drought,” the middle of five map categories showing below-normal moisture.

Nebraska’s overall drought conditions likewise remained static, with just under 10% of the state in the worst category of “exceptional drought.” About 45.1% of the state was in either that category or “extreme drought.”

The drought map’s author, Rocky Bilotta of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently told The Telegraph that it factors in both short-term and long-term data.

Western Nebraska’s snowy winter, which included December blizzards and a single-day record 13.9-inch snowfall in North Platte Jan. 18, has brought limited relief so far to areas in deep drought over the past year, he said.

About 2 inches of snow remained on the ground in North Platte Wednesday, according to records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

West central Nebraska retains two areas of “exceptional drought”: one covering parts of Keith, Perkins and Deuel counties and the other in parts of Hitchcock and Red Willow counties.

Northeast Nebraska also has a substantial area of “exceptional drought,” covering all or parts of 17 counties from the extreme eastern Sandhills to the Missouri River and south into Butler and Saunders counties.

North Platte residents woke up to overcast skies and snow flurries Thursday morning, though the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field didn’t expect much if any accumulation.

Sunny skies and continued mild temperatures are expected through early next week. Highs should be in the upper 30s Friday, the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday and at or near 50 Monday and Tuesday. Lows should be in the upper teens Friday night and the 20s through Tuesday night.

A chance of snow returns to North Platte’s forecast Wednesday, the weather service said.