Japanese immigrants established roots in Lincoln County during and after the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-05.

On Monday, an exhibit at the Lincoln County Historical Museum opened, celebrating the impact the immigrants — the Issei — and their children — the Nisei — had in west-central Nebraska.

The exhibit includes photos, artifacts and a kiosk that tells the story of many of the families who lived in the area.

“Most of them came because of the railroad,” Museum Director/Curator Jim Griffin said. “Roughly there were about 200 people to begin with in the North Platte area.”

The exhibit was made possible by a generous donation from Roy Yanagida, who grew up on a farm owned by Keith Neville.

Griffin said one of the most interesting pieces is a shirt from a local baseball team, the Nisei Cubs, found in the walls of a home that was being renovated.

The all-Nisei team played in the late 1930s up until the season before Pearl Harbor.

Other items on display include potato sacks and a scale used to weigh the potatoes from the George Kuroki farm near Hershey.

“We talk about the alien land law that didn’t allow Japanese to own property in Nebraska,” Griffin said. “We talk about how they wanted to keep their culture alive, but at the same time integrated themselves into American life.”

Griffin said the museum was able to renovate an entire section of the museum with the funds raised, with half going to the Japanese exhibit. The other half will be a Lee Bird Field exhibit that will show its impact on the area.

The museum is located at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday from May through September.