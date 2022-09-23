Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson to headline Summer Jam shows at Nebraskaland Days

Country music artists Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson will headline the Viaero Summer Jam concerts during next summer’s Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.

Johnson is scheduled to perform June 23, and Aldean will close out the festival the next night. Nebraskaland Days officials announced the lineup Friday; opening acts will be named at a later date.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday and can be purchased at nebraskalanddays.com. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Wild West Arena.

Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert headlined the concert series this year.

Aldean is a multi-platinum selling artist who received the Country Music Award for single of the year in March for his duet with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You."

Aldean has produced 10 studio albums starting with his self-titled debut in 2005 to "Georgia," which was released in April. His fourth album, "My Kind of Party," is certified triple-platinum and features his cover of "Dirt Road Anthem."

"My Kind of Party" earned a Grammy nomination in 2012 for best country album and for the best country duo for the single "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson.

Aldean is currently on his "Rock 'N' Roll Cowboy Tour" that included a stop at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Aug. 5. The tour is scheduled to run through late February. Nebraskaland Days is listed as the next appearance after that on his website.

Johnson is currently touring as an opening act for the Luke Combs — who was a Nebraskaland Days headliner in 2021 — and the tour is scheduled to make a stop at CHI Health Center on Oct. 28.

Johnson also has announced a tour with Randy Houser that is scheduled to begin in January.

Johnson has released eight studio albums, including "Ain't Nothin' to It" in 2019, which reached the top spot in the U.S. country charts. His most recent album is "Human: The Double Album," released in October 2021.

Johnson's song "Till You Can't" topped the country charts for two weeks this year, and the video for the single won Male Video of the Year during the CMT Music Awards in April.