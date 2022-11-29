 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeep crashes into tree in shelter belt; 70-year-old North Platte man found dead

A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon after a car crash apparently caused by a medical problem.

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff John Stadler said Lincoln County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash on South Buffalo Road about 3:15 p.m. Edward Johnson of North Platte was identified as the sole occupant in a jeep driving north from Lake Maloney Road.

Johnson apparently had a “medical emergency,” the Sheriff's Office said, during which his jeep drove into a shelter belt and hit a tree on the west side of Buffalo.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown into the windshield. Stadler said authorities don’t know whether Johnson died from the medical emergency or from the crash trauma.

No one witnessed the crash, but a passerby saw the vehicle, checked on the occupant and called 911.

