Jefferson Elementary fifth graders Kolin DuBois and Miles Palacios are hosting a pet food drive for a school project.

The class that brings in the most unused pet supplies will win a pizza party. The donations will go to the North Platte Pet Food Pantry.

The students said the pantry is in most need of cat food, but all donations are appreciated.

Donations will be accepted at Jefferson School, 700 E. Third St., during school hours. The drive ends Friday.