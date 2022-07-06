Jennifer Holm elected as Mid-Plains United Way president for 2022-23

The Mid-Plains United Way continues to provide support for its partner agencies as it moves forward through the year.

The organization works to raise funds so the charities can focus on the services they provide. Outgoing president Judy Pederson said Executive Director Kylee Odenbach and board members work together to achieve the goals they have set.

There are 12 board members who oversee the functions and help make decisions for the organization. Officers serve one year in the offices of president, vice-president, co-vice president, secretary and treasurer. Pederson said Jennifer Holm took over as president at the board’s annual meeting this week.

“This is Jennifer’s second time on the board,” Pederson said. “She’s very much a dedicated believer in the Mid-Plains United Way and what we do to help the agencies.”

The president is tasked with overseeing the functions of the organization and is in day-to-day contact with the executive director, Pederson said.

“There are lot of events throughout the year and the president keeps the board together and informed about what is going on with the campaign,” Pederson said.

The goal for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign is $255,000, Pederson said.

“This year we decided to fully fund the agencies for their entire asking amount,” Pederson said. With COVID-19, many of the agencies have had an increase in clients and raising funds has been more difficult.

Pederson said the board honored Julie Buoy for her extensive volunteer work at various events. Buoy went off the board after serving the past six years.

The 12 agencies for 2022-23 are Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Utilities Homeless Prevention Program, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System, Guardians of the Children, Head Start, L2 for Kids, Lincoln County CASA, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, North Platte Senior Center and The Connection.