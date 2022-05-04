Jennifer Priest honored at annual visitors bureau tourism awards banquet

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau presented the Hero of Tourism award to Jennifer Priest for 29 years of work in the community.

Priest, the general manager at North Platte’s Super 8, has won several corporate awards and been a part of the Tourism Advisory Council since its inception.

The Excellence in Tourism Awards luncheon honored several individuals and businesses in seven categories Wednesday at a luncheon at the Best Western Plus in North Platte. Executive Director Lisa Burke and John Ricks, director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, presented the awards.

Winners for Excellent Service:

» Restaurant — Pals Brewing Company.

» Hotel — Arlene Markley, Hampton Inn.

» Attraction — The Vault Escape Games.

» Event — Jason Bryant, Flatrock Classic Baseball Tournament.

» Retail — The Flower Market.

» Volunteer of the Year — Downtown Association Board.

» Hero of Tourism — Jennifer Priest.

Visitors Bureau Advisory Council chairman Brad Hisel introduced the winners.

Jennifer Priest “is an amazing advocate for tourism in North Platte and Nebraska as a whole,” Hisel said. “She is an amazing ambassador for our community.”

Priest has served on the board of directors for the Golden Spike Tower and was involved in the drive to pass the local amendments to fund the tower.

Burke said 2021 total direct travel spending in Lincoln County was $125.70 million.

“This represents a 45% increase from 2020 and a 16% increase over 2019,” Burke said. “Direct travel spending in Lincoln County generated 1,560 jobs with earnings of nearly $30.6 million in 2021.”

Total taxes generated in 2021 from travel spending was $10.6 million, Burke said, and local taxes kept in Lincoln County reached $3.1 million.

