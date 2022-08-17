Jim Carman leaves public eye after 50 years in North Platte

When Jim Carman arrived at North Platte City Hall for his City Council retirement reception, it only made sense that Dwight Livingston would show up.

Exactly 50 years earlier — Aug. 16, 1972, to be exact — North Platte’s immediate past mayor had entered the same building for the first time as a brand-new police officer.

Carman was already there. That era’s City Council had confirmed his appointment to the force that July 18, a month after the new City Hall opened. At its next meeting Aug. 1, the council confirmed Livingston.

“We go back a long ways,” Carman said as Livingston, community leaders and longtime residents greeted him Tuesday before his last council meeting after 12 years.

Livingston and Carman spent 26 years as Police Department colleagues, eight more as law enforcement peers when Carman became Lincoln County sheriff and finally eight at the City Hall council table as elected city officials.

“I was always glad for the opportunity to work with him,” said Livingston, who retired as interim police chief in 2011 and served as mayor from 2012 to 2020. “He was a great officer.”

Carman, now 82, had filed early this year for a fourth Ward 3 council term. But he missed several council meetings after that, including the two before City Hall announced his resignation Friday.

“My health is kind of going downhill,” Carman said Tuesday. “It’s time to go. I’ve really enjoyed it, but every good thing has to come to an end sometime.”

He thought he could keep going when he filed for re-election, Carman said. “But it’s been harder to get around.”

He’s on a waiting list for admission to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, where daughter and son-in-law Shelli and Rand Petersen live.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” said Carman, whose wife, Paula, died at age 80 of Alzheimer’s disease on March 21, 2020.

“A couple months ago, Shelli suggested I put in for a place at the vets home. My memory’s OK, but I’m just not as sharp as I was.”

Carman’s reluctance to quit was evident in brief remarks after current Mayor Brandon Kelliher presented him during the council meeting with a coffee cup and a “Certificate of Retirement.”

“It’s been a lot of fun around here for a long time,” Carman told his colleagues and the audience after they gave him a standing ovation.

“I’m really going to miss this. I’m going to miss North Platte.” But “I’ll slip back down here and harass you now and then.”

Carman’s exit leaves Brian Flanders, supervisor of the 11th Judicial District’s state probation office, as the only Ward 3 candidate in the Nov. 8 election.

Kelliher said he expects to nominate someone to finish the last three months of Carman’s term before the next regular council meeting Sept. 6. The rest of the council would have to confirm his choice.

Carman, a native of Clarks in Merrick County, served as a U.S. Army paratrooper between the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He and Paula, married on March 16, 1957, lived in her hometown of Central City before moving to North Platte.

“We came here in 1972, and I didn’t have a job or any prospects of a job here,” he said. “We came here because we decided this was the best place to raise a family.”

Then-Police Chief Lloyd Muirhead took a chance on him. “I thought this was the job that would hold me until I found a real job,” Carman said. But “I got to liking it.”

Shelli’s father-in-law, Glenn Petersen, later served with Carman on the City Council. The Carmans’ other daughter, Cindy Logan, lives in Loveland, Colorado.

After two years on the North Platte force, Carman won a place in the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. He was a lieutenant and its commander when he left in 1998.

“I really didn’t get a lot of experience in uniform that I should have had on a good basis,” he said. “But I passed the test, and I couldn’t pass it up.”

Livingston, who remained in the patrol division, moved with Carman and the department into the former North Platte General Hospital building after today’s Great Plains Health opened in 1975.

“Jim was a good officer. He was always respectful to everyone,” Livingston said. “It didn’t matter if they were making an arrest. He was always respectful.”

Carman’s police career ended Feb. 2, 1998, when county commissioners named him to succeed retiring Sheriff Duane Deterding.

He won a full four-year term that fall and was re-elected in 2002. But current Sheriff Jerome Kramer, one of two 1998 electoral opponents, beat Carman in the Republican primary in May 2006.

Carman served until Aug. 2, when he retired so Kramer could take over early. “I remember from eight years ago how difficult it was for a new sheriff right at first, so my plan is to be as helpful as possible,” he said after his primary loss.

But Carman soon was back in the public arena. He unseated Ward 3 Councilman Don Kurre in the 2010 City Council election, then defeated Cynthia Gutschenritter in 2014 and 2018.

He said he’s proudest of his lengthy advocacy on the council of extricating the city from owning and running Iron Eagle Golf Course. It opened in 1994 but suffered extensive flooding from the bordering South Platte River four times between 1995 and 2015.

Carman cast the lone vote against the city’s annual budget in September 2018, citing “a groundswell of opposition to public golf in North Platte.”

The council finally sold the course in May 2021 to C&L Land LLC, a business unit partly owned by Chief Industries of Grand Island. Iron Eagle has been idle since as the firm works on folding it into a planned “senior living” development west of the course.

Carman Tuesday called the Iron Eagle issue one that mattered a great deal to him. “I was one of the first ones to harp about that,” he said.