Joint hearing in North Platte fills room with unhappy taxpayers

The size of the crowd for Lincoln County’s first state-mandated joint property tax hearing Tuesday contrasted sharply with the lack of input at North Platte’s 2022-23 “budget season” hearings this month and last.

More than 100 people filled the chairs or stood in the McKinley Education Center’s activities room, with 20 taking the opportunity to denounce their proposed 2022 tax bills and often the local governments behind them.

No members of the public spoke during budget hearings by the North Platte School Board Aug. 29, the North Platte City Council Sept. 6, the Mid-Plains Board of Governors Sept. 14 or the Lincoln County Board on Monday.

Farmers and ranchers accounted for the majority of the 70-minute hearing’s speakers, with several saying drought and inflation were leaving them even more ill-prepared than usual to absorb higher property tax burdens as well.

“If you’re putting cattle out on pasture, I don’t know how much grass you’re going to have next year. It doesn’t look good,” said Lynn Swanson of rural Wallace.

“We live in an environment that’s subject to the market. Your environment is a taxing environment,” ranch manager Robert Marland of North Platte said to officials from the city of North Platte, the Mid-Plains Community College Area and the North Platte, Maxwell, Hershey and Wallace schools.

The hearing format required by 2021’s Legislative Bill 644 frustrated many, as representatives of the six governments required to take part had to stay silent after presenting the tax and budget information the law dictated.

North Platte City Councilwoman Donna Tryon indirectly called attention to the reality that LB 644’s Sept. 17-29 window for the joint hearings fell after most local governments’ budget hearings and just before Friday’s state deadline to submit finished budgets.

“I am tickled to death to see all these people here,” she said. “However, it’s too late. You need to go to these board meetings when they’re setting their agendas and they’re setting their budgets.”

LB 644, which took effect in July, requires cities, counties, schools and community colleges to appear at the hearing if they raised their tax requests by 2% plus the percentage of growth in their real estate taxable values.

Peggy Orr of North Platte, who was first to speak, asked why the Brady and Sutherland schools weren’t represented at the joint hearing.

County Clerk Becky Rossell, the evening’s host as per LB 644, replied that neither district raised their tax requests enough to be required to take part under the law.

Lincoln County government itself didn’t have to take part because the budget commissioners adopted Monday cut the county’s tax request, she said.

Most testifiers’ tax and budget complaints were directed at Mid-Plains and the three rural schools, reflecting the high percentages of rural agricultural property in those four districts.

Eric Hansen of rural North Platte, son of former state Sen. Tom Hansen, gave hearing participants a handout tracing 20 years of property tax bills sent to his family’s Hansen 77 Ranch since 2001.

The ranch’s tax bills as a percentage of its calf sales grew 15% a year from 2001 to 2014, 24% in 2015 and 29% last year, said Hansen, whose ranch pays property taxes in four different counties.

“You can see that the trend over the last seven years is not sustainable,” he said. “This is a local problem that we need to get under control locally, and we can’t sit around and wait for the people in Lincoln to solve it for us.”

Jon Walz, an 18-year member of the Stapleton School Board, said he understood why the joint hearing’s government participants couldn’t respond. His board’s members aren’t supposed to at meetings, either, he said.

But Walz said the Stapleton district has kept its school tax rate much lower than the schools taking in part in Tuesday’s hearing — even with its patrons voters approving a $2.9 million bond issue in November 2020 to add onto its K-12 school.

“Obviously you guys can’t respond to us (tonight),” he said. “My question is: Why can’t you make the cuts that are necessary to help us?”

Hershey school patron Marilyn McNeil asked how many public votes it took for a $17.9 million bond issue to renovate and expand the district’s K-12 school won a narrow victory in a Feb. 15 special election.

Voters had turned down a similar proposal in August 2021 before the February vote. The Hershey schools, which had no bonds to repay in 2021-22, included $1.11 million in its 2022-23 budget to start repaying the successful bonds.

Tryon got up a second time toward the session’s end to remind the audience of the approaching Nov. 8 general election.

“Vet your candidates for your school boards (and) city council and hold their feet to the fire, OK?” she said. “This is the only way this is going to be taken care of.”