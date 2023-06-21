Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024 is JoSee Saults, 22, of Big Springs. Currently bearing the title Lady-in-Waiting, she will begin her reign on Jan. 1, 2024.

A daughter of Scott and Jill Saults, she grew up on the family ranch where they raise horses and a small herd of commercial cattle.

She first competed for the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska title in 2018.

“That was a great experience. I got my foot in the door and opened my eyes,” she said, “but then I decided to put it on hold for a few years.”

Saults graduated from South Platte High School in Big Springs in 2019.

During her high school years she and her twin brother, Ralph, traveled the state, participating in high school rodeo. She competed in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.

Roping is her main event, and she continued that in college rodeo. Their 19-year-old brother, Jate, is now on the rodeo team at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus. Ralph is currently in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.

Saults went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree in communications at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, and this year she earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications and a minor in sociology at the University of Wyoming in Laramie

“I’ve been dreaming about being Miss Rodeo Nebraska since I was 17,” Saults said, and a few months ago she decided that was the time to go for it. “I wanted to try ... at least once, and give it my best.”

Between now and the end of the year she will be working to find sponsors for her trip to the Miss Rodeo America competition. She will also be available to fill in for Rebel Sjeklocha at rodeos that the current Miss Rodeo Nebraska is not able to attend.

Saults said she also plans to compete in several amateur rodeos this year. Next year she will keep busy traveling the country as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024. She will attend a lot of Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeos where her main duties will be to promote rodeo, and Nebraska.

After her reign she plans to attend law school in Wyoming. She also hopes to pick up a couple of classes that will qualify her for an associate of criminal justice degree.

As for capturing the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title, “I was hoping it would be in God’s plan,” Saults said. “I’m very excited to see what He has in store for me next year.”

The title comes with college scholarships, including a two-year, renewable full tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College at the conclusion of her reign. Other prizes include a tiara, saddle, buckle, chaps, tack and jewelry, awarded by sponsors of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska program.

Saults will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December next year.