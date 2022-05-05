 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh the Otter, Rotary visit North Platte elementary schools for water safety program

Josh the Otter, Rotary visit North Platte elementary schools for water safety program

The North Platte Noon Rotary presented the Josh the Otter Water Safety and Literacy Project program to kindergartners at schools throughout the district this week. On Thursday afternoon. Bob Mayber, Rotary member, read the Josh the Otter book to Cody Elementary kindergartners. After Mayber finished the book, Josh the Otter made an appearance and gave high fives and hugs to the children to their delight.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Noon Rotary presented the Josh the Otter Water Safety and Literacy Project program to kindergartners at schools throughout the district this week.

On Thursday afternoon. member Bob Mayber read the Josh the Otter book to Cody Elementary kindergartners.

After Mayber finished the book, Josh the Otter made an appearance and gave high fives and hugs to the children to their delight.

