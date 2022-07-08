Judd Hoos concert to benefit Sutherland Fire and Rescue July 16

Sutherland Fire and Rescue will host a concert at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena on July 16 featuring Judd Hoos, Rascal Martinez and Skylar Faith Stethem.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 for the fundraiser that will benefit the Fire and Rescue team. Tickets are $15 for adults children under 8 are free. Tickets may be purchased online at sutherlandfirerescue.com.

Judd Hoos, an independent American-rock band from the Black Hills of South Dakota, recently released their “Not Alone” extended play album.

The rock band has appeared on multiple tour stops with Nashville rockers, The Wild Feathers, played close to 100 Midwest clubs, theaters, festivals and fairs and shared the stage with classic rock icon, Billy Idol.

Gale Hopping, Sutherland volunteer firefighter, organized the event.

“The purpose is that 100% of the proceeds go to benefit Sutherland Fire and Rescue,” Hopping said. “My father was a member of Sutherland Fire and Rescue years ago. I moved back to Sutherland from California at the beginning of the pandemic and decided to honor my father by joining the Sutherland Fire and Rescue.”

Hopping said the funds will go towards operating expenses and equipment for the department.

There will be food trucks and alcohol sales on site, as well as limited dry camping spots available on the rodeo grounds for concert goers only.

Hopping is a member of the Guardians of the Children organization as well and he said the group will host the 2022 Flatrock Token Run earlier in the day.

“The Token Run will start at Sutherland Fire and Rescue, then go to Wallace, Wallace to Grant, Grant to Ogallala, Ogallala to the Gap in Paxton and then back to Sutherland,” Hopping said.

The Token Run will raise funds specifically for Guardians as a separate event beginning at 9 a.m. and returning to Sutherland at 6 p.m.