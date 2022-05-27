Judge Richard Birch, after serving on the bench for 10 years in Lincoln County, prepares for retirement

Judge Richard Birch’s 10½ year run behind the in the 11th Judicial District — and a legal career that has stretched more than four decades — has come down to a few final days.

The 69-year-old’s last day in District Court is May 31 as he lives up to a self-imposed deadline he set after he was appointed to the position by former Gov. Dave Heineman in December 2011.

“I told the governor I would do it for 10 years,” Birch said during a Friday morning interview in his office in the Lincoln County Courthouse. “It was my intention then and my intention all along. It seems long enough.

“It’s tough to leave. I enjoy the job and have always have enjoyed it,” Birch said. “I’ve enjoyed working with the attorneys and the court personnel (in Lincoln County) and all the other counties. I’m certainly going to miss the people.”

The Judicial Resources Committee is holding a public hearing on June 3 in Lincoln, with the 11th Judicial District vacancy on the agenda.

The 11th District covers Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas Counties.

Birch has no firm plans after he leaves the office. Instead Birch and his wife, Patty, plan to take each day as it comes.

“Frankly, I’m tired of having dates and deadlines and hundred things you have to get done at a hundred different times,” Birch said. “I just want to walk out with nothing planned other than (the thought of). ‘We’ll figure it out as we go.’”

A career in law wasn’t one that he initially planned on either.

Birch, an Omaha native, graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a political science degree, and Patty asked him what his next move was.

He wasn’t sure.

In fact he hadn’t even given it much thought.

“She said, ‘Well don’t you think that maybe it’s time to think about it?’ I just said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right.’”

A yellow poster placed on a wall advertising the law school aptitude test caught his attention.

“That’s how it came about,” Birch said. “Pretty random.”

From there, Birch received his law degree from the University of Nebraska and started his legal career as an associate with the Crosby & Nielsen firm in North Platte in January 1979. He became a partner at the firm in 1983 and worked there until 2011.

He also served as the North Platte city prosecutor during his career, and an administrative hearing officer form the Nebraska Department of Education from 1982 to 2011.

In addition, Birch was an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Chadron State College and Mid-Plains Community College over the years as well.

He was appointed to the Nebraska District Judges Association Legislative Committee in 2021.

And now with a few last decisions or opinions to finish and sign, he will be done with his legal career.

“Somebody asked me, ‘What are you going to do after you retire?’ I said, ‘Something else.’” Birch said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but it won’t be this. There’s a lot to see and do in the world and hopefully I’m going to have the chance to do some of them.”

Traveling will be one things. You also will find him at his favorite fishing holes more often.

Regular or fly-Fishing has been one of his favorite stress-relief activities over the years.

“Whenever I have been fishing, I’ve never thought about work,” Birch said. “It’s the one activity that occupied my mind sufficiently to keep me from thinking about it.

And what are his favorite spots?

“Where I am away from people,” Birch joked. “I will always trade fewer fish for fewer people.”

