Judges announced for Miss Nebraska

The 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions begin with the introductions of the candidates at District 177 Sunday.

The Miss Nebraska program began in 1937 and has empowered young women to achieve their personal and professional goals. Six judges will make the decision on which candidate will represent the state for a year and who will compete at the 2022 Miss America competition in December.

The judges come from a wide variety of backgrounds and from across the U.S.

» Randy E. Pruett is senior vice president of Cooksey Communications, a Texas-based public relations firm where he counsels corporate executives on brand awareness, reputation management, crisis communications and public advocacy. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Texas Monthly, and on NPR, PBS and CNN.

Pruett has judged 25 different Miss America state competitions including Utah, Ohio, California, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland and Indiana.

» Myra Katherine Hale was Miss Nebraska 1995. She competed in the 75th Miss America Pageant where she was a non-finalist talent winner and second runner-up for the Quality of Life service award. She has judged a number of local pageants, as well as the Miss Arkansas and Miss Texas Pageants.

Hale is a native of Arkansas and has lived all over the Midwest, living for the past 10 years in Fremont. She and her husband, Mike Pruss, have six children, five grandchildren, and one on the way.

» Hannah Bohn was born and raised in the Chicago area and is a lifelong resident of Illinois.

For more than 25 years, she has trained in multiple styles of dance, including classical ballet, pointe, jazz, lyrical and contemporary. Her career as a dancer includes instruction from various accomplished professionals, most notably from programs such as the American Ballet Theatre and Joffrey Ballet.

Bohn travels as a product specialist and presenter on the National Auto Show Circuit, as well as an emcee and judge for various touring dance competition companies. She has also been a published lifestyle and fitness model, working for clients like Adidas.

» Jaine Truex LeFebvre is a longtime volunteer in the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen organizations. She served as president of the board of directors for the Miss Connecticut Organization where she specialized in fundraising and leadership training.

In 2007, she was recognized as a “Fairy Godmother” by the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Organization for her help in developing the Princess Program. The business plan she wrote and published was used by many state organizations to develop and grow their own Princess Programs and fundraising efforts.

While working in Connecticut, LeFebvre received her MBA specializing in financial management and entrepreneurship from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

She has been married to her husband, Chris, for 28 years. Together they own their own business with real estate holdings. They have two children, TJ, 23, and Jaine’ Coann, 26, who at age 16 was first runner-up at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

» Mike Golden of Raleigh, North Carolina, has been a volunteer with the Miss America program for more than 30 years, serving at the state and local levels. He served as head judge on the state panel that chose Nia Franklin as Miss New York 2018. Franklin went on to be crowned Miss America 2019.

He has also judged state competitions across the country including in Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wisconsin. Golden is the vice president of the Miss North Carolina Organization board, where he previously served as field director for 10 years.

Golden has worked for Wells Fargo for 35 years. He is the regional president for Carolina East Region. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration/finance from the University of North Carolina and is married with two children.

» Roni Lewis has been the co-host of the morning lifestyle program “NTV’s Good Life” for over a decade. The show focuses on cooking, parenting, health and everything that makes the Good Life state great. Her work also appears on NTV’s “Good Morning Nebraska.”

Lewis has used her love for photography during her career in the media, from TV to print to podcast. Currently Lewis is in the production stages of a podcast highlighting all elements of Nebraska.

Lewis has a deep love and passion for small town America where she has served on many local boards. She is very active in her hometown church where she serves as worship leader. During the summer, she enjoys judging parades and barbecue competitions.