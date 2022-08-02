Jury begins deliberations in Kevin German murder trial

IMPERIAL — Jury members began deliberations Tuesday afternoon in the case against Kevin S. German, who is accused of killing a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November 2019.

The jury of seven women and five men was handed the case at 3:04 p.m. MT but a verdict was not reached before the end of the day. Deliberations will continue Wednesday morning in Chase County District Court.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a 2014 Chase County High School graduate, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping of Annika Swanson, 22.

Her body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

German is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding Eve Ambrosek captive for three days.

Judge Patrick Heng instructed jurors they can also consider counts of second-degree murder, manslaughter or return a not guilty verdict.

For both kidnapping charges, jurors can also consider charges of first- or second-degree false imprisonment as well as a not guilty verdict.

Deliberations began after the prosecution and defense teams presented closing arguments that combined to last more than four hours.

"(German) fully intended for (Swanson) to die," Douglas Warner, a special prosecutor from the state attorney general’s office, told the jurors. "He intended for her to never be found, and he fully intended to get away with it."

Warner said the latter might have happened if not for the cooperation of his co-defendant, Keonna N. Carter, with law enforcement.

Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, provided the location of Swanson's body through general descriptions of the site in her initial police interrogation and then giving turn-by-turn directions when she was transported to Imperial the next day.

Carter was initially charged with first-degree murder in the case, but German's lawyer, Clarence Mock III, pointed out in the trial that the count has been amended to first-degree assault along with a kidnapping charge.

Warner said the prosecution was not going to apologize for the agreement.

"Yes, she got a break," Warner said. "(But) without (Carter), the chances of finding Annika were almost zero."

The prosecution also played the jury snippets of German's initial police interview after he and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Nov. 24, 2019.

Duncan Einspahr, a deputy with the Chase County Sheriff's Office, asked German where Swanson was.

"I honestly do not know," German said.

"We're going to have to do this the hard way?" Einspahr said. "Now is your opportunity to do the right thing."

"And say what?" German asked. "I honestly don't know where she is."

A good portion of Monk's closing arguments centered on Carter's testimony in the case. He described Carter as a "sullen sociopath," and someone who was the "most prolific, accomplished liar in these proceedings."

He said the forensic evidence points to Carter instead of German, as her DNA was on a red-and-white sports bottle found outside the pipe, and she admitted to standing on Swanson's head during an assault. Swanson's autopsy showed she suffered injuries on both sides of her head and also had bleeding in her brain.

He also attacked the credibility of Ambrosek, whom he called a "scorned lover," who had imagined a future with German, only to be replaced by Carter in his life. He said that provided motivation for Ambrosek for revenge and, among other things, to spin facts in the case.

He put no merit in her claims that Carter and German abducted her on Nov. 12 and then held her against her will at Russ Mann's trailer. He pointed to testimony in which she was doing dishes and cleaning the trailer as a "helpful captive," and did not act on opportunities to flee when they were presented.

Monk said Ambrosek chose to stay in the trailer on her own as Mann was a drug dealer and had plenty of products available on site.

Monk also said there was no intent to kill Swanson. He said evidence was presented that she was alive when she went into the pipe and did so feet first. He said Swanson was 5-foot-10 and there was only another 27 inches to the top of the cattle guard that topped the tube.

Monk suggested the thoughts of Carter and German were that Swanson could gain footing on the corrugated metal on the inside of the pipe and pull herself out.

Warner called the physical scenario ridiculous.

He also questioned if Carter and German just wanted to scare Swanson, then why for starters was she forced to drink windshield washer fluid at the scene before she ended up in the pipe?

"Why not just leave her a cell phone?" Warner asked. "Don't have her drink poison.

"(Swanson) was expected to die. There was hope that she would die and she did. He kidnapped her with the intent to kill her."