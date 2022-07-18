Jury selection begins in Chase County murder trial

IMPERIAL — Sixty-one prospective jurors packed the Chase County district courtroom Monday as jury selection began for the Kevin S. German murder trial.

The remainder of the 125 initial juror candidates will do the same Tuesday morning. Opening arguments will start either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson in November 2019.

More than 30 people were struck from the juror pool with cause Monday after being questioned by either defense attorney Clarence Mock III or Douglas Warner, a deputy attorney with the state attorney general's office, who is a special prosecutor in the case.

The trial began after Judge Patrick Heng denied a motion late last week to move the trial. The defense team had contended that German could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Chase County.

German is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of Swanson, 22. He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

He pleaded not guilty Jan. 28, 2021.

If convicted, German faces life imprisonment on the murder charge.

Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, is the co-defendant in the German case and is included on the witness list for his trial on behalf of the state. She is charged with first-degree murder and one count of felony kidnapping.

Carter, who pleaded not guilty as well, is one of more than 20 witnesses subpoenaed to testify in the case, according to court records.

The list also includes Russell Mann of Enders. Prosecutors in February 2020 dropped two charges against him of being an accessory to a felony in the case.

Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial.

Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.