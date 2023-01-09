Jury trial date set for Hershey man accused of abducting ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

The case against a 46-year-old Hershey man, who is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and releasing her hours later, is set for a jury trial.

Robert D. Smith, who is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor in the case, appeared by video during a short hearing in Lincoln County District Court on Monday in which the March 14 trial start was set.

Smith is charged with kidnapping, the use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of a protection order. He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court documents:

The woman had left her residence on the evening of Dec. 1, 2020, and got into her vehicle. Smith, who was hiding in the back seat, sat up and put a pistol to her head, she told authorities.

The woman said Smith told her to drive south on Hershey Dickens Road and stabbed her in the leg with a syringe filled with an unknown substance. When the woman asked what was in the syringe, he replied that it was “something to calm her down.”

The woman said at one point she pulled over to the side of the road and tried to get out of the car. She said Smith grabbed her by the hair, restrained her, secured her wrists with zip ties and placed duct tape over her mouth.

Smith then forced her into the front passenger seat and he drove until he stopped at a feedlot in Hayes County. The woman said they remained parked there for approximately three hours as Smith told her he wanted to talk about their relationship.

Smith eventually then drove to interstate lake near Hershey where his vehicle was parked. He told the victim he was sorry for what he had done, then got in his vehicle and left. The woman drove home and called 911 at 3:40 a.m.

Also on Monday, Charles D. Robinson, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Robinson, who was credited with 248 days served, received the term after he violated the conditions of the state's problem-solving court system in October.

In addition, Adam Taylor, 20, was sentenced to six years in state prison for an amended count of attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Taylor was credited with 497 days served and he also received 18 months of post-release supervision.

The charge stems from an alleged June 2021 incident involving a then 14-year-old girl in his Sutherland apartment, according to court records.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted): David P. Nuno, 26, of Ft. Lupton, Colorado, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Six other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement for an July 21 incident.

Nuno is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

Seth W. Jackson, 34, admitted to the violation of his 24-month probation term that stemmed from initial charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

He received 90 days in jail for each charge and credited with 54 days served. The terms ran at the same time.

Timothy J. Cooper, 35, pleaded no contest to amended charges of resisting arrest and attempted third-degree assault on a healthcare professional or officer.

Cooper was sentenced to to 365 days in jail for each count and credited with 359 days served. The terms run at the same time.

Elisha A. Resler, 42, pleaded guilty to counts of methamphetamine possession and theft-unlawful taking with a value of $1,500 to $4,999.

Resler received 270 days in jail on both counts and was credited with 175 days served. The terms run at the same time.

Nicholas G. Robison, 27, of Brady, pleaded no contest to amended charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence, .15 blood-alcohol level or refusal-second offense.

Robison was sentenced to 120 days in jail on both counts and credited with a day served. The terms run at the same time.

He also was fined. $1,000 and his license will be revoked for 18 months.

Rebecca A. Pounder, 39, pleaded no contest to a methamphetamine possession charge.

She received a 24-month specialized substance abuse supervision term.

Stephanie R. Huntsman, 28, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted fentanyl possession.

Huntsman received a 16-month probation term.

Charles W. Lynch, 51, pleaded guilty to counts of methamphetamine possession, adderall possession and klonopin possession.

Lynch also pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft-unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more in a separate case.

A third separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

Fred A. Cooper, 35, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device in the value of $1,500 to $5,000.

A March 20 status hearing was scheduled.

Emily R. Martin, 28, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to two charges of committing intentional child abuse with no injury.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.

Eduardo Gomez, 32, pleaded not guilty to an amended charge of attempted methamphetamine possession. Gomez also pleaded not guilty to an amended count of third-degree assault in a separate case.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.

Armani Vierya, 28, pleaded not guilty to a a charge of methamphetamine possession.

A Feb. 6 status hearing was scheduled for the cases as well as two other separate cases.

Russell J. Smith Jr, 39, pleaded not guilty to a count of methamphetamine possession.

A Feb. 27 status hearing was scheduled for the cases as well as two other separate cases.

Andy Chicas, 27, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.

A March 20 status hearing was scheduled.

James A. Partridge, 48, of Gothenburg, pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol of .15 or a refusal of test. He has two previous convictions on the charge.

He also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor of transporting a child while intoxicated.

A March 13 status hearing was scheduled.

James L. Henley Jr., 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and methamphetamine possession.

A March 13 status hearing was scheduled.

Philson L. James, 45, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.

A Feb. 27 status hearing was scheduled.

Brandy R. Pedersen, 40, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of fentanyl possession. Pedersen also pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentional child abuse with no injury in a separate case.

An April 17 status hearing was set for both cases.

Zathan S. Pelland, 24, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of burglary and criminal mischief with a value of $$5,000 or more, and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault-intentionally causing body injury.

A Feb. 27 status hearing was scheduled.

Sara N. Henderson, 38, pleaded not guilty to a count of consipracy to commit first-degree forgery.

A March 13 status hearing was scheduled.