Just one contested race Tuesday among Lincoln County, MPCC, NRDs, ESUs

With very few exceptions, Lincoln County’s general election ballot Tuesday features unopposed races for county and multicounty positions.

Despite 2022 being Nebraska’s main year for electing county officials, every open Lincoln County position on the fall ballot has just one official candidate.

Incumbent County Commissioners Kent Weems in District 2 and Micaela Wuehler in District 3 have no opponents for new four-year terms.

Weems, who won a three-way District 2 Republican primary May 10, was the only sitting county official up for election to face a primary challenge.

Wuehler, a fellow Republican appointed to finish Bill Henry’s District 3 term last year, is facing voters for the first time this year.

Also unopposed for new terms is the entire slate of separately elected “row officials”: County Clerk Becky Rossell, Register of Deeds Lois Block, Clerk of the District Court Deb McCarthy, County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo, County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, County Attorney Rebecca Harling, Public Defender Bob Lindemeier, County Surveyor Boni Edwards and County Assessor Julie Stenger.

Except for Democrat Lindemeier, all of Lincoln County’s sitting row officials are Republicans.

Like Wuehler, Gurciullo — appointed last year as the county’s third treasurer since the 2018 election — is seeking her first full term.

The fall election also includes two seats on the county’s nonpartisan Noxious Weed Control Board. Incumbents Anthony Johnson and Lynn Frederick are unopposed.

Among the county’s three major state-level multicounty boards — community colleges, natural resources districts and educational service units — only one race features more than one candidate.

It’s in the newly reorganized Subdistrict 5 of the Middle Republican NRD, which includes southern Lincoln County. Two members of that NRD’s board — Dan Estermann of rural Wellfleet and Daniel Nelsen of rural Stockville — were thrown into that subdistrict by redistricting and must face off to stay on the board.

All five races for seats on the Mid-Plains Community College Area’s Board of Governors are unopposed.

They include incumbents Cynthia Duncan of Broken Bow in District 3 and Ben Lashley of rural North Platte in District 4.

The other Mid-Plains board candidates are newcomers: Kimberly Korgan of McCook in District 1, Tyler Pribbeno of Imperial in District 2 and Tricia Shaffer of rural North Platte in District 5.

Six Educational Service Unit 16 board incumbents are unopposed for fresh terms this year, five of them Lincoln County residents.

Bill McGahan (District 3), Nikki Bergeron (District 5) and Mel McNea (District 7) all live in North Platte, while Julie Boettcher (District 1) lives near North Platte and Judy Seger (District 9) is from Wallace. John Frates of Brule is unopposed in ESU 16’s District 11.

McNea had filed for the open District 42 seat in the Legislature but withdrew after Sen. Mike Groene resigned Feb. 23 and Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Mike Jacobson, a friend of McNea, to finish the term. Jacobson subsequently filed for a full Unicameral term.

County residents who live within the neighboring ESU 11 likewise have a single candidate. Incumbent District 1 board member Kim Scoville of Elwood is seeking a new term.

Five Twin Platte NRD board members have no opponents for new terms this year. Neither does newcomer Jon Walz of rural Stapleton, who is running for the NRD’s Subdistrict 1 seat.

Unopposed incumbents are Eric Brown of rural Hershey for the NRD’s at-large seat and Joe Wahlgren of rural Brady (Subdistrict 2), Jake Tiedeman of North Platte (Subdistrict 3), David Colvin of rural North Platte (Subdistrict 4) and James Meismer of rural Paxton (Subdistrict 5).

Finally, county residents who live within the Custer Public Power District service area have — you guessed it — an unopposed race. Incumbents Sadye Taylor of Broken Bow and Greg Smith of rural Milburn are seeking re-election.