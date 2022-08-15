Ka-ching: June visitors spur NP sales, county lodging taxes to records

Exactly two years since its first $800,000 month, North Platte’s 1.5% sales tax has recorded its first $900,000 month.

Net city sales tax collections soared to an all-time monthly record of $940,702 in June, with sales during North Platte’s big “festival month” capped by Nebraskaland Days leading the way.

June’s sales tax take, which beat the previous record of $895,814 set last June, also ensured that the city’s Quality Growth Fund will receive its maximum $650,000 allocation in 2021-22 for the second straight fiscal year.

June also rewrote the record books for Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax, which netted $165,973 for local tourism promotion to beat its previous all-time record of $161,257 in July 2021.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue, which collects and processes both local taxes, released June’s figures Friday. It typically takes six weeks after each month’s end to return net collections.

Both the sales and lodging tax reports point toward another big June-July-August summer for retail sales and tourism in North Platte. The full picture won’t be known until August totals are reported in mid-October.

June typically outperforms even the Christmas shopping season for one reason, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“It’s Nebraskaland Days,” he said. The 2022 celebration had “two top entertainers, we had great weather and it’s tourist season. People are out and going.”

Besides that, he said, “there’s a lot of construction going on,” generating sales tax payments from contractors and their workers. “It all adds to it.”

Inflation likely accounts for some but not all of the increased sales and lodging tax income, Person said.

“We all know that prices have gone up, and it does impact” those figures, he said. “But I think with everybody being cooped up for two years with COVID, they’re out and about and going again.”

The pandemic briefly depressed North Platte’s monthly sales-tax totals after its March 2020 arrival and ravaged Lincoln County’s lodging-tax take for a year.

The sales tax rally started with a then-unprecedented $829,910 in net intake in June 2020, despite the cancellation of that month’s Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska competitions. Nebraskaland Days that year was postponed to August and then canceled by an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The local lodging tax’s recovery from the pandemic started in March 2021 and accelerated to a then-record $154,643 in net collections three months later.

The county’s hotel-motel taxes have set monthly records in four straight months and 11 of the last 16. North Platte’s sales tax, meanwhile, has topped monthly records 22 of the past 25 months in online records dating to 2006.

June’s take allowed the Quality Growth Fund to qualify for the rest of its possible share of local sales taxes with a month left before the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

QGF, which supports local economic development projects under 1991’s Legislative Bill 840, was renewed by city voters in 2020 for a third 10-year period.

It splits net local sales taxes 50-50 with the city’s general fund if total fiscal-year taxes pass a “trigger point” set by voters to grow 2% per year. The 2021-22 trigger point of $7.58 million was passed with May’s collections.

With QGF assured of its full $650,000 allocation, 100% of July’s net sales taxes will again go to the general fund.

It might have been good to ask voters two years ago to set aside more than $650,000 a year for QGF, Person said. But community leaders wanted to be sure of keeping the set-aside amount in place since voters approved the special LB 840 fund in 2001.

“We wish we could have changed the formula, but (the vote) was (in) November 2020 in the middle of the COVID battle when we voted on it,” he said.

When QGF qualified for its full $650,000 from 2020-21 sales tax collections, it was the first time it had been guaranteed its maximum annual amount in five years. Actual transfers to the fund are made each December.

Person said getting full QGF allocations last fiscal year and this one is rebuilding the fund’s uncommitted balance after a very active period.

QGF had been tapped in 2020 and 2021 to support Sustainable Beef LLC and the planned rail park near Hershey, the 1972 mall’s transformation into District 177 and local merchants with a gift-card campaign at the start of the pandemic, along with smaller projects.

“It’s much needed for our community to be competitive, and we’ve got some great projects as a result of it,” Person said.

Meanwhile, the general fund has gained many thousands of extra dollars from the two-year rally, he added. “It keeps pressure off (for) a property tax increase.”

Net 2021-22 sales taxes for the city now total just over $8.99 million, with July’s collections still to be returned. That’s within easy reach of 2020-21’s all-time record of about $9.24 million.