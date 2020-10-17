Kayak trip on Dismal River goes awry for Kansas group

The group split into two pairs, with Cobb hanging back with Skidmore about a mile upstream from the other two. Cobb said Skidmore had struggled through stretches of the river. He had flipped his kayak about five times and had momentarily gotten caught up on a floating log and almost trapped beneath it.

“He was able to keep his head above water, but he came within a few inches of maybe dying,” Cobb said.

He added that it was clear that Skidmore was showing signs of hypothermia and needed assistance. The water temperature of the Dismal is 50 to 60 degrees at that time of year.

“He started really going downhill,” said Cobb, a former Army colonel who spent three decades in the military. “His face turned white and he was shaking uncontrollably. I was shaking, too, but nothing like him.

“He couldn’t even walk. I had to pull him to the bank and then he was able to crawl out of the water. He really wasn’t in his right mind either. He was making words but not making sense.”

With no cellphone reception in the river basin, Cobb gave Skidmore a ham sandwich and water and then headed out to get help.

“I knew he was going to die down there if I didn’t,” Cobb said.