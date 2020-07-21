Kearney company wins bid for Lincoln County Detention Center addition

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday accepted a bid from Brown Construction for the jail addition project.
The company, based out of Kearney, offered the original low base bid of $5,057,300; after some deductions and additions, the new total came to $5,011,626. Todd Brown, owner, and Brett Harsh, the company’s construction director, were on hand to answer questions from the commissioners.
The other submitted base bids were similar to Brown Construction’s, with Paulsen’s Inc. of Cozad at $5.162 million and Sampson Construction of Kearney at $5.117 million.
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said the jail committee met Thursday to go over the bids.
“One of the points that caught my attention that needed to be discussed the most,” Woodruff said, “was relevant projects in the last five years.”
Relevant projects, Woodruff said, were jail and detention projects. He said one bidder had several relevant projects and the others had none.
Ryan Stearns, an architect at Joe R. Hewgley and Associates, said Brown Construction met all the criteria and Andy Pitts at TreanorHL sent a letter of recommendation to award the bid to Brown.
“When we talk about detention-type projects,” Stearns said. “You are correct, Brown didn’t have any detention-type projects.”
He said, however, the churches Brown builds all over the country have similar construction to what has been selected for the jail project.
Former North Platte city engineer Tom Werblow said he has worked with all three construction companies in the past and all three are qualified to do the work.
“I understand the concern about Brown’s (experience),” Werblow said. “I think we have to be careful to differentiate between the company and the individuals within the company, because some of the people within Brown have the experience.”
Werblow said he agreed with TreanorHL’s consensus.
“I don’t see Brown as a problem for doing this project,” Werblow said.
Woodruff said one reason the discussion about experience arose was because Brown was the lowest bidder.
“The lowest bidder sometimes is a good idea, sometimes not,” Woodruff said. “With that in mind, if we were going to go with the lowest bidder, I wanted to make sure we got the best bid, too, and the capability to do the work.”
Several alternate line items reduced the base bid to $5,011,626. Another item of discussion was hiring a subcontractor for the roofing. It was decided to go with Weathercraft for several reasons, including that the company is local, although its bid for roofing was $22,128 higher.
Construction will begin after the contract has been signed. The Brown Construction bid indicated the project would be completed in 365 days.
In other action, the board:
» Approved a contract change order with Paulsen, Inc. to increase the number of miles of road overlay for LCDOR 2020-2.
» Approved an application for a drunken driving enforcement grant for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» Approved an addendum to the labor agreement between the county and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 26, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Association Inc., for Aug. 16, 2019, to Aug. 15, 2021.
» Approved an informal bid of $25,776 for the Lincoln County Courthouse tuck-pointing project with Mid-Continental Restoration out of South Dakota.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign the annual certification form for the federal buyback program.
» Authorized Henry to sign the Behavioral Health Region II Human Service interlocal participation agreement for fiscal year 2020-21.
