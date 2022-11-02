 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney man arrested for allegedly making threats against Lexington State Patrol office

  • 0

LEXINGTON — A 27-year-old Kearney man was arrested after allegedly making threats against the Nebraska State Patrol office in Lexington.

According to a State Patrol press release, Clifton Dedrick was arrested at the Comfort Inn in Lexington about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday after evacuating an adjacent room. NSP attempted to contact Dedrick several times before breaching the room. Dedrick surrendered without incident, the patrol said, but a handgun was found in the room.

Dedrick is lodged in Dawson County Jail for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The incident began Tuesday evening when the NSP received information from the Lexington Police Department that a man with outstanding warrants who was known to be armed was missing. The Kearney Police Department told NSP that the same person had made a threat against the patrol office in Lexington, the release said.

People are also reading…

A second incident early Wednesday in Jefferson County led to the arrest of Christopher Drees, 51, after a standoff at a residence on Nebraska Highway 4 near Daykin.

Drees allegedly fired a weapon outside the house. His parents, who also live there, the patrol said, fled and reported the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The patrol's SWAT Team was called to the scene and breached the home about 4:50 a.m. Drees was taken into custody without further incident, the release said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support

LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s party was leaving Zaporizhzhia, the site […]

The post Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Suicide mission': Man who attacked Paul Pelosi had a list of targets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News