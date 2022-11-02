Kearney man arrested for allegedly making threats against Lexington State Patrol office

LEXINGTON — A 27-year-old Kearney man was arrested after allegedly making threats against the Nebraska State Patrol office in Lexington.

According to a State Patrol press release, Clifton Dedrick was arrested at the Comfort Inn in Lexington about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday after evacuating an adjacent room. NSP attempted to contact Dedrick several times before breaching the room. Dedrick surrendered without incident, the patrol said, but a handgun was found in the room.

Dedrick is lodged in Dawson County Jail for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The incident began Tuesday evening when the NSP received information from the Lexington Police Department that a man with outstanding warrants who was known to be armed was missing. The Kearney Police Department told NSP that the same person had made a threat against the patrol office in Lexington, the release said.

A second incident early Wednesday in Jefferson County led to the arrest of Christopher Drees, 51, after a standoff at a residence on Nebraska Highway 4 near Daykin.

Drees allegedly fired a weapon outside the house. His parents, who also live there, the patrol said, fled and reported the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The patrol's SWAT Team was called to the scene and breached the home about 4:50 a.m. Drees was taken into custody without further incident, the release said.