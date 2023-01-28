Keith Howe first in the world to attain five photography degrees

Photography awards line the hallway at Keith and Holly Howe’s Photographic Images studio, but Keith’s latest accomplishment tops them all.

Keith is the first photographer in the world to have earned five degrees through the Professional Photographers of America organization. He was presented his fifth degree at the organization’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee last weekend.

“I was excited when you meet all the criteria and everything else,” Keith said, “and it’s kind of surreal right at the moment, but it feels good.”

There are seven people with four degrees and now two with five, but Keith was the first. After he achieved the accomplishment, another photographer joined him with five degrees. The professional organization has 34,000 members worldwide.

The five degrees are Master of Photography, Master Artist , Master of Electronic Imaging, Photography Craftsman and Master of Wedding Photography. Holly, who has earned two degrees herself, said the degrees are similar to other professional degrees, such as in carpentry.

The Howes own Photographic Images and have been in business in North Platte since September 1980. Keith said he has been a photographer for most of his life.

“I grew up on a farm north of Kearney and I started doing photography at 8 years old in 4-H,” he said. “When I was in high school I did the annual and newspaper and did all my own color processing and all that kind of stuff.”

Holly said Keith had a dark room in his parent’s basement.

“The first wedding I got paid for was when I was 14 years old,” Keith said. “Then I started working for Denny’s Photography in Kearney in 1977.”

Holly and Keith began dating while they were in college at Kearney State.

“We had our first date on a Saturday night,” Holly said, “and the whole date he was so excited talking about how he was going to start working at Denny’s on Tuesday as a part-time job while he was in college.”

In 1980, the Howes began to look for a town where they could start their own photography business and found North Platte to their liking. They have been here ever since.

The degree program has a combination of requirements.

“The masters degrees is a mix of your skill levels in photography and then sharing out your education with other people,” Keith said. “You share it by teaching classes, writing articles until you make your 25 credits, 13 of which have to be photography.”

His first masters was completed in 1991 and Holly said he had some “awesome mentors to help him.”

“Now he mentors other photographers,” Holly said. “When he was going through his cancer treatment in Omaha, I have pictures of him sitting on the bed receiving the treatment and he is on the phone mentoring someone while he is getting the treatment.”

She said that was a great thing for those photographers.

“But it was a great thing for me because it got my mind off what I was going through,” Keith said.

Photographic Images is located at 401 W. Fifth St. in North Platte and can be reached by phone at 308-534-7909. The website at photographicimages1.com offers information and photo galleries of their work.