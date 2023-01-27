Keno endures in Nebraska in its 4th decade, but casinos' impact looms

Keno lotteries, which spread across Nebraska starting in the 1980s, had more city or county sponsors and produced more gross proceeds than ever in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the authorization of casinos at horse tracks under 2020 voter initiatives will slash or choke off what has been a generally reliable source of extra income for participating local governments.

Gross income for the state’s record 182 keno games totaled nearly $349.8 million in the state fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division.

Keno proceeds have risen 93% statewide, 30.4% in west central Nebraska and 3.8% in North Platte since 2004-05, the oldest fiscal year for which annual figures for individual keno games are readily accessible.

Omaha, Lincoln and four Omaha suburbs account for the top six places on the state’s Top 10 list and bring in nearly half of all keno income.

Keno games in 19 west central Nebraska cities, villages or counties took in almost $11.8 million in 2021-22. Five Cody Keno outlets in North Platte made $5.7 million, 48.2% of the regional total and No. 13 statewide.

The state’s figures don’t account for payouts for winners, state gambling taxes and keno operators’ share of proceeds. Once they’re deducted, as little as 5% to 10% may be left for the sponsoring governments.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the statewide Nebraska Lottery and the city of North Platte’s keno lottery, which shares some of its proceeds with Lincoln County.

Cody Keno, the city’s longtime keno operator, has its main office at Brothers Tavern in the Canteen District’s Parkade Plaza. It also operates games at Wild Bill’s Fun Center, the House Bar, the Platte Bar and Good Life on the Bricks.

The City Council and Lincoln County Board approved an interlocal agreement to share keno proceeds in June 1993. County commissioners had approved keno in May 1992 and the council that November, according to Charitable Gaming Division records.

The city and county have shared about 5% of overall keno income, according to information provided by Cody Keno at the request of city officials.

North Platte keeps 75% and Lincoln County 25% of their annual cut, translating to about $200,000 and $64,000 in their respective 2021-22 budgets.

Spending of keno income must involve “community betterment” purposes, according to the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act enacted by the 1986 Legislature.

North Platte quickly wound up spending keno income on Iron Eagle Golf Course, which opened in 1994 but was damaged four times by South Platte River floods from 1995 to 2015. The city sold the course in 2021.

Officials now are considering using keno funds to help convert Cody Park’s Kirkman Tennis Courts to a tennis-pickleball configuration, said City Administrator Layne Groseth.

Sutherland, which has the only other active keno lottery among Lincoln County towns, reported $219,563 in 2021-22 gross income from the keno game at the downtown Longhorn Bar.

Village Clerk Dani Jorgensen said Sutherland’s 2022-23 budget assumes $20,000 in keno income, about 9.1% of the gross. “We haven’t used it for anything for quite a while,” she said.

Hershey hasn’t had an active keno lottery since 2014-15, and Brady hasn’t operated one since 2009-10, according to Charitable Gaming Division figures.

That’s a typical kind of ebb and flow among Nebraska’s roster of licensed keno games, said Brian Rockey, director of the division and the Nebraska Lottery since 2016.

Especially in smaller towns and villages, keno may lapse because “a bar closes and someone doesn’t want to deal with it,” he said.

Seventy-four towns or counties that had licensed keno in 2004-05 either had no license or reported zero income in 2021-22, the division’s figures show.

Even so, the number of licensed keno games has grown 40% since 130 were operating in 2004-05. Twenty local governments have gotten into the act since 2016-17.

The city of Bellevue and Scotts Bluff County were Nebraska’s local lottery pioneers. Bellevue started a video lottery in 1983, with the Panhandle county quickly following in early 1984 after a judge upheld Bellevue’s game.

A few other cities and counties jumped in before the Legislature outlawed video lottery machines in the 1984 session. After senators approved other types of local lotteries two years later, Bellevue and Scotts Bluff County were the first two state licensees.

Both of them, which collected a combined $2.88 million in 1986-87, soon settled on keno as their most lucrative alternative. By 1994-95, statewide gross keno income had ballooned by 7,145.9% to $208.7 million.

But total income plummeted to $153.8 million three years later, which Rockey and Charitable Gaming Division manager Gail Ross traced to Iowa’s approval of riverboat casinos in Council Bluffs in January 1995. Land-based casinos eventually took their place.

Instead of frequenting keno parlors or buying state lottery tickets, many Omaha-area residents “went and bought their groceries and gas in Iowa on the way to the casinos,” said Rockey, who was Nebraska Lottery public information officer at the time.

It took until 2007-08 for statewide keno income to top its 1994-95 peak of 13 years earlier. Then the Legislature outlawed indoor smoking in most public places, causing another three-year slump, Rockey said.

Not until 2012-13 did Nebraska’s keno games pass their mid-1990s peak for good. Total income fell once more as COVID-19 took hold in 2020 but leapt 42% in the following two years.

“Definitely post-pandemic, people are getting out more,” Ross said.

Rockey said Charitable Gaming Division leaders will closely study their next quarterly report, expected Feb. 10, which will show gross keno income for 2022’s last three months.

That period covers all but the first week of operation of the first temporary horse track-based casino, at Lincoln Racecourse, under the 2020 initiatives allowing “racinos.” The second opened Dec. 27 at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

Lincoln’s keno lottery ranked second and the Hall County lottery in Grand Island ninth in gross 2021-22 income. Temporary casinos at horse tracks are expected to open in Omaha (No. 1) and Columbus (No. 10) this spring.

Ross, the Charitable Gaming Division manager, posed the key question: “People who go to the bar to eat and drink — are they a different clientele than (at) casinos?”

“We know there’s some crossover,” Rockey added. “In all of them, you’re spending money, but at one you’re also spending a lot of time. A casino is more of a destination.”

That suggests local keno games — especially those far away from current or likely racinos — might not be affected that much, Ross said.

“With keno, you’re sitting at the bar or you’re table,” she said. “You’re not going there to play games. You go to eat and drink and have fun with your friends, and keno’s just there.”

Groseth said he and Mayor Brandon Kelliher have talked about how the city-county keno game might be impacted by the possible racino between North Platte’s Interstate 80 exits that city officials narrowly endorsed in 2021.

“It may go down a little bit, but (with) the people who go to a restaurant or bar and say, ‘Let’s throw down a couple bucks on keno,’ it may not impact them,” Groseth said.

Jorgensen agreed. “If you’ve got people who like keno, they really like keno,” the Sutherland village clerk said. “They don’t like horse tracks.”