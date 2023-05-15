City and county keno lotteries in North Platte and west central Nebraska bucked a statewide trend by taking in less between January and March than in the same months in 2022.

Cody Keno’s five locations in North Platte, which also benefit Lincoln County, collected almost $1.44 million for 2023’s first three months in figures released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division.

The local keno game’s take was 6.9% better than its $1.35 million during 2022’s last quarter but trailed the $1.53 million collected in the first quarter of last year by 6.2%.

Sutherland’s Longhorn Bar keno game, by contrast, took in $92,819 to beat its October-December total by 5.4% and its amount for 2022’s first quarter by 76.3%.

Statewide keno figures are based on Nebraska’s state government fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. Second-quarter totals, which will wrap up the 2022-23 year, are expected to be released in mid-August.

The region’s 15 active keno games collected almost $3.03 million during the first quarter. That was 1.9% behind the last year’s first quarter but 4.2% ahead of the October-December period.

Keith County’s keno lottery based in Ogallala brought in $473,259, with Dawson County following at $342,949 and McCook at $204,966.

The state’s 145 active city- or county-based keno games collected almost $94.9 million for 2023’s first quarter — 5.5% ahead of October-December and 3.4% higher than the January-March 2022 quarter.

Omaha’s keno lottery again led the way with $31.44 million, followed by Lincoln and the four Omaha suburbs of Ralston, LaVista, Papillion and Bellevue. North Platte’s first-quarter keno take ranked 15th.

Lincoln’s $12.9 million in January-March keno proceeds fell off by 1.6% over 2022’s first quarter and 1.7% over last year’s last quarter. Lincoln Racecourse opened a temporary casino at its horse-racing track in October under the “racino” initiatives approved by Nebraska voters in 2020.

Hall County’s Grand Island-based keno game, however, took in $2.18 million to beat its fourth-quarter figure by 9.9% and its January-March 2022 total by 2.8%. Grand Island’s Fonner Park opened its temporary casino at the end of December.