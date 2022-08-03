Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial

Kevin S. German was found guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment Wednesday in Chase County District Court.

A jury of seven women and five men rendered their verdict just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the 26-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident guilty of second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the death of Annika Swanson, 22.

Swanson's body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

He was also found guilty of first-degree false imprisonment of Eve Ambrosek, who prosecutors said he held captive for three days in 2019.

Check back later today for more on this story.