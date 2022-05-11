Kevin Stocker takes narrow three-vote lead over incumbent Mary Ridder for Public Service Commission seat

Four west central Nebraskans running for three statewide elected boards advanced to the general election in Tuesday’s primary election.

In the trio’s only race likely to be settled by the primary vote, challenger Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff held a razor-thin three-vote lead over incumbent Public Service Commissioner Mary Ridder of rural Callaway in a three-way Republican race for her District 5 seat.

Results won’t be final until after county and state canvassing boards meet. Tuesday’s winner will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, absent petition or official write-in challenges.

Both Stocker and Ridder had 41.89% of the vote late Tuesday. Dakota Delka of Red Cloud trailed the field with about 16.2% of the GOP primary vote.

The PSC’s District 5 covers 50 counties in western and central Nebraska.

Western and central Nebraska voters narrowed their November choices to two candidates each in nonpartisan District 7 races for the State Board of Education and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Each of those boards has eight members, but their District 7 boundaries differ slightly in redistricting maps adopted by the Legislature last fall.

Voters in the State Board of Education’s westernmost race favored challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte but also advanced incumbent District 7 member Robin Stevens of Gothenburg.

Tegtmeier easily led the three-person field with about 62.9% of the vote in partial returns. Stevens had about 20.4% as of late Tuesday evening.

The third candidate, Pat Moore of rural Litchfield, was eliminated with about 16.8% of the vote.

In the District 7 NU regents’ race, voters advanced state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and former State Board of Education member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City.

Williams led the three-candidate primary field with 47.5% of the vote to Wilmot’s 39.9%. Nolan Gurnsey of rural Sutherland trailed with 12.6% and was eliminated.

The general election winner will succeed 16-year Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who declined to seek re-election. Phares is the regents’ 2022 chairman.

