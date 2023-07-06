North Platte Public Schools’ Kids Klub afterschool program presented a check for $2,000 to Miracle League Director Lori Hansen on Thursday morning at Lincoln Elementary.

Carrie Lienemann, director, said the program conducts a fundraiser during the summer. The money raised this year was the most in the history of the program for the summer donation project.

She said the morning Kids Klub staff deserves credit for doing amazing things during the summer program.

“We’re lucky to have them,” Lienemann said. “They organized a bake sale and they did all of the things related to STEM, science, technology, engineering and math.”

The students learned about the science of baking and the technology that went into making the suckers for the sale and the process involved.

“They engineered some of the items for the bake sale and they learned how that worked structurally,” Lienemann said. “Then of course in math, we learned how to count change so that we could accommodate our customers.”

The language/arts program took care of the advertising.

“It really was a collaborative effort by our morning staff,” Lienemann said.

The Miracle League of Lincoln County is working on raising funds for an adaptive field for children with “different abilities,” Lienemann said.

“We just absolutely adore that program and we volunteer every summer to play with their kids,” Lienemann said. “We assist them with their games and we just thought they were a very noble cause and we wanted to be part of that.”

Hansen thanked the students and staff for their generous donation as she received the check from the group.