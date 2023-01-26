Kids Klub launches soccer program

The North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub afterschool program launched a soccer training workshop at Cody School on Thursday.

Future Kids, a nonprofit organization from Omaha, will come to town for eight weeks on Thursdays and will touch every Kids Klub program location in the district.

Graeme Eaglesham is the head coach and will teach the students basic soccer skills.

“The initial mission was to provide high quality sports programs to underserved communities,” Eaglesham said. “Over in Omaha, you have communities where kids in a family can’t afford to join the elite-style programs. So I started Future Kids back in 2017 to try and combat that problem.”

Eaglesham and his friends had coached elite soccer teams in the Omaha area.

“We didn’t think it was right that a lot of the kids couldn’t afford to come and join a clubs program,” Eaglesham said. “We got together with a lot of foundations to get the funds to send those coaches to those programs (on the eastern side of the state).”

He said it became evident there was a similar problem in rural communities in central and western Nebraska. The problem was slightly different in that rural communities didn’t have the staff to deliver soccer programs.

Carrie Lienemann, Kids Klub director, said the Beyond School Bells organization recommended she get in touch with Future Kids to explore collaboration.

“Graeme and I connected on a Zoom call and had a conversation about all the things that he could offer us,” Lienemann said. “He goes to Lexington and Kearney with his two coaches and they teach soccer to kids. So it just seemed like a no-brainer for us to put that in place here with such a soccer community here where the kids just love it.”

Eaglesham said the whole mission is “just to get together good people in front of these kids to act as role models using soccer as the vehicle.”