Kids Klub summer program closes out with 5K

This little guy whose nickname is “Cowboy Joseph” gives it his all as he runs toward the finish line at the sixth annual Kids Klub 5K Friday at Cody Park. The event closes out the summer program. Each of the 160 children in this year’s event received a new pair of shoes and a T-shirt.

 Job Vigil

Cody Park echoed with the sound of little feet running along the roads at the sixth annual Kids Klub 5K.

The 5K closes out the summer Kids Klub program.

The North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub program has been in existence for 20 years. Director Carrie Lienemann has been involved with the program for 18 of those years, 13 as director.

On Friday, 160 kids lined up and ran around the park.

“We work with the Sports Shoppe at the beginning of the summer to get all their sizes fitted and now they’re running today in brand new shoes,” Lienemann said. “It really is awesome. It’s fun to see it all come together. “

Kids Klub partners with the North Platte Rec Center and West Central District Health for the final event of the summer.

“We do a ‘Couch to 5K’ that the kiddos practice in the pool for eight weeks a summer,” Lienemann said. “Then it culminates with them getting brand new shoes and a brand new T-shirt.”

The summer program begins right after school ends in the spring, and Klub members participate in various activities and learning experiences.

“Swimming is a big highlight,” Lienemann said. “We had a horse riding club this summer that was new.”

The students go bowling as a club and have Field Trip Fridays.

“Mondays we bring in community partners,” Lienemann said. “We have an SEL (Social Emotional Learning) program and they do stuff with the UNL Extension — healthy eating, healthy lifestyles."

Another new partnership was established with the Public Library this year.

“They came in and did some STEM programming,” Lienemann said. “Really, whatever comes our way, we try to fit in. We have lots of people contact us and want to bring us new and exciting programming.”

The program takes a short break before school begins next month. Lienemann said registrations will open after Aug. 1, and the process will be done online this year.

Information on how to apply for the school year can be found on the North Platte Public School website at nppsd.org.

