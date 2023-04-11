The first ever Summer Fun for Kids sign-up event took place at the North Platte Recreation Center Tuesday. Child-centered organizations arrived to share with the North Platte community what they had to offer.

The event, sponsored by Mid-Plains Community College, the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, The North Platte Telegraph and the Rec Center, was aimed at finding summer activities for children.

Activities offered ranged from physical fitness to education. There were even vacation Bible schools offered through various religious programs.

Listed are a few organizations that had something to share at the sign-up event:

Caitlyn Jacobson of the 4-H said it's not just livestock anymore. Summer programs offered range from horticulture to baking, cake decorating, entomology, robotics and rocketry.

"There really is a place for everybody in 4H," she said.

Community Connections Mentoring and Hope Esperanza are partnering to bring Cinco de Mayo to downtown North Platte. Hope Esperanza recently merged with Community Connections Mentoring.

The Community Action Partnership Head Start of Nebraska are looking for kids to enroll in their head-start preschool program.

Federally funded, the head start program offers preschool education to kids of all walks of life. They prioritize children from low-income backgrounds, so proof of income is required for sign up. They also accept children with disabilities.

Educational Services Unit 13 Title 1C Migrant Education Program offers supplemental education to families who work in agriculture.

It's a federally funded Title 1 program that provides support and supplemental educational programs for migrant children to help reduce educational disruptions and other obstacles.