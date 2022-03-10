Kidstock Carnival set for Saturday at D&N Event Center

The Kidstock Carnival, a fundraiser for the Autism Society of Nebraska, is scheduled Saturday at the D&N Event Center.

The event — now in its fourth year — has brought in an average of $4,000 to $5,000 over the previous five years, according to Becky Rossell, who is the chair of the North Platte Area Support Network for the organization.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first two hours are reserved for special-needs individuals and their family members.

The entry fee is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Those who are 2 years old and under are admitted for free.

“It is a fundraiser, but I think what is as near and dear to our heart is there are very few events like this that offer special times for special-needs families,” said Rossell, who also is on the state board for the Autism Society of Nebraska.

The carnival advertises a petting zoo filled with both farm and exotic animals. The latter includes the potential appearances of a water buffalo, camel and even a baby zebra or two.

There also will be bounce houses and other inflatables, carnival games, concessions and a raffle.

“We try and add something every year,” Rossell said. “This year we added more to the carnival games and the craft booth. We try and change it up a bit every year, but the animals are still the big stars.”

The event attracted about 500 adults and 400 children in 2020, which Rossell said was the carnival’s biggest year for attendance.

She said the numbers represented individuals from 49 communities and seven states.

“You never know if it was people passing through the area or what,” Rossell said of the out-of-state visitors. “But I know that there were families that came here specifically for (the carnival).”