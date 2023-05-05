A Kimball woman was arrested for traveling at speeds of up to 140 miles per hour Friday on Interstate 80.

Rebecca Brown, 46, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations. She was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

On Friday afternoon, around 9:10 p.m., Brown was clocked by a State Trooper traveling 117 mph in a westbound lane near mile marker 264.

The trooper tried to stop Brown, but she accelerated and the Trooper pursued the vehicle, the State Patrol said.

Another trooper down the interstate deployed a stop stick, slowing Brown’s vehicle until she drove into the north ditch, stopping near mile marker 237.

She refused to exit the vehicle for about seven minutes before she gave up and was taken into custody.

The Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.