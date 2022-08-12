 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kiwanis peaches shipment doesn't arrive on time for Saturday farmers market

  • 0

The North Platte Kiwanis will not be selling peaches at the Original Farmers Market Saturday because the shipment did not arrive on time.

The Kiwanis hope to be selling peaches at a future farmers market.

Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers build levitation machine in world first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News