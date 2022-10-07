Knox to share harrowing story at Town Hall

Amanda Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she didn’t commit.

The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed and harassed. She now works to shed light on the issues of wrongful conviction, truth-seeking and public shaming.

Knox will be the featured speaker as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series. She will present her story at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

A question-and-answer period will follow the lecture at the Playhouse, following a brief intermission after the lecture.

Tickets may be purchased online or by contacting Kathleen Keenan at 308-530-4463.