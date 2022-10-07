 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knox to share harrowing story at Town Hall

Amanda Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she didn’t commit.

The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed and harassed. She now works to shed light on the issues of wrongful conviction, truth-seeking and public shaming.

Knox will be the featured speaker as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series. She will present her story at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

A question-and-answer period will follow the lecture at the Playhouse, following a brief intermission after the lecture.

New memberships may still be purchased for the 2022-23 season. More information on upcoming speakers may be found at nptownhall.com.

Tickets may be purchased online or by contacting Kathleen Keenan at 308-530-4463.

— Telegraph staff reports

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

