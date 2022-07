L2 for Kids is hosting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gary's Super Foods, 1920 E. Fourth St.

To raise fund to buy new school clothes for underprivileged kids, the organization will be selling barbeque, including pulled pork meals, brisket meals, barbeque baby back ribs and bulk meat packages.

A percentage of the sales go toward L2 for Kids. You can designate which community you would like your donation to go to.